One killed, houses burnt in Benue communal crisis

At least one person was killed yesterday while several houses were burnt in a fresh communal crisis in Benue State. The clash involved three communities – Tse- Hundu, Tse -Yanre and Tse-Aku – all in Mbalom council ward of Gwer East Local Government Area. New Telegraph learnt that as a result of the crisis, many people, including women and children, have deserted their homes with many others taking refuge in Makurdi, the state capital.

Already, troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have reportedly arrested two suspects in connection with the clashes. Sources from the area told New Telegraph that a cache of arms and dangerous weapons including 11 locally-made long-barrelled guns, one shot gun, two cartridges, gun powder, three knives, nine cutlasses and charms were also recovered from the area.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Tersoo, explained that many houses were burnt in the affected communities. He said: “When the crisis was getting out of proportion, some members of the communities quickly alerted troops of OPWS stationed in Naka, headquarters of the local government, who immediately responded by rushing to the area to restore normalcy. “As I speak with you now, two suspects were arrested with some arms and dangerous weapons with charms. We heard that the suspects were later handed over to the police.” The Force Commander, OPWS, Major Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, could not be reached for comments as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Like this: Like Loading...