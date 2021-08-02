Metro & Crime

One killed in Ebonyi APC ward congresses

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki Comment(0)

One person was shot dead and many, including a woman in her 70s, were critically injured when gunmen invaded Ugwuachara Central School, Ebonyi Local Government of Ebonyi state, one of the venues of ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

 

Though the exercise was very peaceful in many parts of the state, gunmen reportedly invaded Ugwuachara Central School and shot sporadically. Many persons were said to have sustained gunshot injuries, while others took to their heels.

 

It was gathered that the gunmen, said to be working for a top politician in the  state, allegedly carted away the electoral materials for the congress.

 

The local government had been identified as a flashpoint before the exercise as major stakeholders from the area failed to agree on consensus generally agreed for the congresses of the party in the state.

 

A resident of Ugwuachara, Godwin Ezaka, who witnessed the shootings, said “today, 31/7/2021 is a terrible day in Ugwuachara, Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi State as residents of the area ran helter-skelter due to sporadic gunshots. Shops owners were forced to close abruptly to avoid being victims of direct or stray bullets as they scampered for safety.

 

“As people were running for their lives, there was a ghastly accident at No. 8 Dr. Tina Nweze Street, Ugwuachara due to a head on collision between two motorcycle riders.

An elderly woman in her 70s was left in a pool of her own blood with a shattered leg and other victims with various degrees of wounds.

 

“This horrible and terrible accident would have been averted if the potholes along Police Junction – Ugwuachara – Haraca Road were attended to.

 

“The attempt of the riders to dodge the compost (wastes dump) in between the Living Faith Church, (aka Winners Chapel) and Twins and Multiple Births Care Foundation Office, Ugwuachara Abakaliki Ebonyi state also contributed significantly to the accident. I appeal to the concerned agency to relocate the compost.

 

The said road should also be maintained to avoid further accidents,” Ezaka said. A source, who witnessed the shooting at Ugwuachara, said the gunmen, carrying AK-47 rifles, stormed the area in a bus while voting was going on.

 

He said: “At 5 p.m., I drove from Police Junction Ugwuachara through Tina Nweze Street to Ugwuachara Central School. I was trying to access a small market there to buy ginger for my wife.

