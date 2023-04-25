Metro & Crime

One Killed In Kwara Cult Clash

Stephen Olufemi Oni

A 23-year-old commercial tricycle operator, simply identified as Samad, has lost his life in a cult clash in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

It was gathered that members of a secret cult group, suspected to be killers of the young man, took his life and dumped his corpse in front of a mosque in the Abayawo area of the state capital.

Witnesses of the incident, who said that the assailants shot the tricyclist, added that the assailants removed his left eye and left hand during a cult attack that occurred on Monday.

It was gathered that the attack occurred at about 12 am on Sunday as residents of Abayawo and Gambari communities were apprehensive and sleepless while the trouble raged.

Sources said that rival cult groups were involved in supremacy battles, as they were said to have engaged in fierce gun battles.

A resident of Abayawo revealed that some young fierce-looking men had stormed the community in tricycles at about 9:00 pm on Sunday, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

The source said pandemonium erupted while residents ran helter-skelter as the cult members shot sporadically from 9:00 pm, adding that Samad met his death at about 4:00 am when he came out and was ambushed by the cult members who reportedly shot him.

“It was while Samad was trying to manoeuvre his way through one corner that he was chased and was shot. After he was confirmed to have given up the ghost, his corpse was dragged to the main road in front of the mosque while his left eye and left hand were removed and taken away,” said the source.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Though they didn’t report the case when we heard about it, our men went there, but they discovered that his corpse had been taken away for burial by the family.”

Adedayo Babatunde
