One killed in Ondo NURTW factions’ clash

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

A man was shot dead yesterday while several others were injured when factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed in Akure, Ondo State.

 

This came two days after members of the factions clashed at the Owode area of the state, causing injuries to many people. Yesterday’s victim, Ademola    Adegoyegun, was killed at the old garage area of Akure.

 

He was a member of the NURTW. Sources said pandemonium broke out early in the day when a faction was planning to oust the suspended state Chairman of the NURTW, Mr. Jacob Adebo, popularly called Idajo.

 

A faction said to be Owo group had planned to remove Adebo from office because he had completed his four years tenure. They claimed it was their turn to pro duce the next NURTW chairman. Yesterday’s clash paralysed social and commercial activities.

 

Many commuters were stranded while vehicle owners had to make detours to prevent being caught in the melee.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said the command had deployed its men to strategic areas of the town to stop further breakdown of law and order.

 

He said the command was joined by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to curb the violence among the rival unions

