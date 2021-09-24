One killed in police, robbers shootout in Delta

One suspect was killed yesterday in a shootout between men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Delta State Police Command on stop and search duty at Umunede, along Benin-Asaba expressway in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state and armed robbers. The team flagged down a white coloured Lexus 350 Jeep with Reg. No. WWR 343 MD, with three occupants who opened fire on them. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, in Asaba said the suspects noticed that the operatives stopped them abruptly, they disembarked from the vehicle and started to shoot sporadically as they ran into the bush.

He said, “The operatives returned fire and went after them. During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was fatally wounded while the remaining two escaped with bullets injuries.” While he said upon search, a locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered from the injured suspect, who was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment, he listed the items recovered from them to include the Lexus 350 Jeep.

In a related development, the Commands’ spokesman said personnel of the ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ foiled the initiation ceremony of the Vikings Cult group at Aliokpo Power Line, off old Warri Road at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state. “Our men at Agbor received actionable information that cult activities to initiate new members into vikings confraternity was ongoing at Aliokpo Power- Line, off Old Warri road in Agbor. “The team promptly swung into action and proceeded to the scene.

On getting to the area, two male suspects were arrested, namely Blessing Rex, a 30 year old man of No. 50, old Lagos/Asaba road and Lucky Wisdom, 18 years of no. 4, Ijeh Street, Agbor. He said 11 motorcycles and one vikings confraternity flag were recovered, but effort to arrest the fleeing members had been intensified.

