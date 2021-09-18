News

One killed in police, robbers shootout in Delta

Posted on

Operatives in ‘ A’ Division Warri, Delta state, has gunned down one of a threeman gang robbery supects along Warri-Sapele road during exchange of gun battle in the locality. The suspect could not make it to the hospital but died of the bullet wound. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Btight Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP T.Y Mahmud led the Rapid Respond Team on observation cum visibility patrol to the troubled zone. He said the hoodlums had held the area along Warri- Sapele road by the Warri Club, hostage before information got to detectives. He said the gang, operating in a grey Toyota Corolla car with registration number RBC 218 BL, had robbed an unknown victim and were trying to extend their attack to other areas when the police squad swooped on them. He said, “the team extended their patrol further with a view to arresting the gang, the armed robbers on sighting the police fired at our men and during the gun-duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gun shot injury but the two others escaped with bullet wound. The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. “The suspect before he died gave his name as Andrew and admitted to be a member of the dreaded imomotimi group, a dare devil gang that has been on command wanted list.”

