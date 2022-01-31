One killed, monarch, others hospitalised after convoy attack

One person was reportedly killed in a robbery attack on the convoy of an Abia State monarch, HRH Eze Engr. Ude, who was said to be in the company of four others. The incident, it was learnt happened along Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu road in Isiukwuato Local Government Area. Unconfirmed reports identified the deceased as one Okehi, who died on the spot while the traditional ruler suffered serious bullet wound injury. The robbers were said to have laid an ambush along the ABSU-Uturu road and opened fire on sighting the victims. The victims were said to have been coming into Isuikwuato from Okigwe when they met the gunmen. Sources disclosed that the attack happened few meters away from where they sell cashew nut that branched off to Ihube and the stretch before the military checkpoint towards ABSU gate.

