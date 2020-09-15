One killed over brawl at Lagos Sharwama joint

Police have arrested six people in connection with the shooting and killing of a 32-year-old man, Kayode Olorunroba, following a fight at a Sharwama joint Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Friday about 9.30pm at AVID Sharwama Spot when the deceased was said to have had an altercation at the spot with another customer, who is now at large.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that after the shooting, Olorunroba’s friend and a witness, Okikiola Kazeem, who had earlier called the deceased to join him at the Sharwama spot, refused to report the incident to the police, but rather took him to a herbalist in Ogun State where they extracted the pellets from his body.

Thereafter, he took Olorunroba to his brother’s house at Ipaja area of Lagos State, where he later gave up the ghost. Adejobi, however, said in the course of the investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the owner of the Sharwama Spot, Chimezie Amaechi, the victim’s friend, Kazeem, and other suspect, the Manager of AVID Bar, Olayinka Oyedokun, Femi Victor, Taiwo Morokola, and Omole Wasiu, were arrested to aid police investigation.

Meanwhile, Odumosu has ordered the matter transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, to take over the case for discreet investigation

Like this: Like Loading...