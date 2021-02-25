One killed over farmland dispute in Ife

One person was reportedly killed yesterday over a farmland dispute in Ile-Ife, Osun State. It was learnt that the fight broke at Obaloogun area of Ile-Ife in the afternoon. Causes of the fight could not be ascertained at press time. Schools in the town were hurriedly shut about 1pm as residents scampered for safety. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said policemen had been mobilised to the area.

The Lowa of Ile-Ife, Chief Adekola Adeyeye, confirmed that somebody was killed but dismissed the insinuation that it was a clash between the Hausa and Yoruba community. He urged parents of the deceased to be patient and allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work.

