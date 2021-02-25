Metro & Crime

One killed over farmland dispute in Ife

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

One person was reportedly killed yesterday over a farmland dispute in Ile-Ife, Osun State. It was learnt that the fight broke at Obaloogun area of Ile-Ife in the afternoon. Causes of the fight could not be ascertained at press time. Schools in the town were hurriedly shut about 1pm as residents scampered for safety. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said policemen had been mobilised to the area.

The Lowa of Ile-Ife, Chief Adekola Adeyeye, confirmed that somebody was killed but dismissed the insinuation that it was a clash between the Hausa and Yoruba community. He urged parents of the deceased to be patient and allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three soldiers, eight terrorists killed in Borno –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) were killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said attack came at a time the displaced persons were returning to Kukawa for resettlement. […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Edo police station, kill inspector, constable

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

..injure others, steal arms, ammunition Youths protest, demand probe of attack Armed men on Monday night attacked a Divisional Police Station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and killed two officers. The heavily armed men also carted away arms and ammunition. A police inspector and a constable (names withheld) were reportedly killed during […]
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica