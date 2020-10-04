Metro & Crime

One killed, Police Inspector injured in A’Ibom cult clash

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

One person has been reported killed while a retired Police Inspector sustained severe injuries in a  rival cult clash between Debam and Iceland Confraternities which occurred on Saturday in Inen Community, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

 

Our Correspondent learnt that the victim, simply identified as “Udo Mma”, died on the spot while the police officer, who retired from service in Port Harcourt, and was bedridden after suffering a stroke and relocated to his village at Inen Ikot Ndoh, was severely injured in his compound.

 

It was gathered that the cultists were not comfortable with the manner which the retired  police Inspector was persuading them to allow peace prevail as they continued with their reprisal killings in the area.

An eyewitness, Mr Udo Jim said the  police officer, known as Inspector Okon Josiah, was worried by the rate of insecurity and wanton killings occasioned by cult clashes in his village and decided to penetrate the rival cult groups begging them to stop further hostilities in the community.

 

“Inspector Okon begged the cultists for three weeks pleading them to stop killings and all forms of terrorism as he can not leave the area considering his health challenge.

“But instead of the cultists to hearken to his pleas, they decided to maim him last weekend after they had killed one person. When the hoodlums arrived the policeman’s  compound, family members ran away but the victim could  not escape because of his stroke. So it was easy for them to inflict several machete cuts on him.”

 

He said the  hoodlums also injured other persons in the same village who are receiving treatment  in an undisclosed hospital.

 

 

