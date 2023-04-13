One Killed, Several Injured As Armed Robbers Invade Abeokuta ‘Computer Village’

One person was shot dead, while several others were injured during an armed robbery attack at the popular phone market, otherwise known as “computer village” in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about eight, stormed the market, located at Ibara, the commercial centre of Abeokuta on motorcycles in broad daylight shooting sporadically, on Wednesday.

The incident, it was gathered caused panic in the area, as people scampered for safety to avoid being shot.

However, the traders later summoned the courage to go after their attackers and got one of them arrested.

Our correspondent further gathered that the deceased, identified as Dayo Bankole was one of the traders in the market.

He died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, the police “successfully the repelled armed robbery gang.”

Oyeyemi disclosed on Thursday morning that, “the armed robbery gang stormed the market at about 5:30 p.m, started shooting sporadically and carting away expensive phones.”

He disclosed that a distress call was made to the police at Ibara division and the DPO of Ibara division, CSP Abayomi Adeniji, immediately mobilized his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of the Amotekun corps to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the police spokesman hinted that the robbers engaged them in a gun battle, “but due to the superior firepower of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.”

He said, one double-barrelled local gun and “assorted criminal charms” were recovered from the arrested suspect.