Metro & Crime

One Killed, Several Injured As Armed Robbers Invade Abeokuta ‘Computer Village’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

One person was shot dead, while several others were injured during an armed robbery attack at the popular phone market, otherwise known as “computer village” in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about eight, stormed the market, located at Ibara, the commercial centre of Abeokuta on motorcycles in broad daylight shooting sporadically, on Wednesday.

The incident, it was gathered caused panic in the area, as people scampered for safety to avoid being shot.

However, the traders later summoned the courage to go after their attackers and got one of them arrested.

Our correspondent further gathered that the deceased, identified as Dayo Bankole was one of the traders in the market.

He died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, the police “successfully the repelled armed robbery gang.”

Oyeyemi disclosed on Thursday morning that, “the armed robbery gang stormed the market at about 5:30 p.m, started shooting sporadically and carting away expensive phones.”

He disclosed that a distress call was made to the police at Ibara division and the DPO of Ibara division, CSP Abayomi Adeniji, immediately mobilized his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of the Amotekun corps to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the police spokesman hinted that the robbers engaged them in a gun battle, “but due to the superior firepower of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.”

He said, one double-barrelled local gun and “assorted criminal charms” were recovered from the arrested suspect.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo varsity ex-lecturer found dead in his car

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A former lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, has been found dead in his car within the university community. The don, Dr Olatunde Adegbuyi, who was said to be a lecturer at the Department of Earth Sciences of the university, was reportedly hale and hearty when he was last seen. According to a source, […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Fire guts Ipata Market in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

No fewer than 60 domestic animals have been incinerated a fire incident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The fire, which reportedly happened around 10:30pm on Thursday, occured at the popular Ipata Market in the metropolis. The inferno, said to have emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market, also destroyed three shops […]
Metro & Crime

Trial of suspected rapists, murderer of Unilorin student stalled

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Trial of eight suspects alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, could not commence on Wednesday because of the inability of three of the suspects to produce legal representation. The suspects: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed […]

Leave a Reply