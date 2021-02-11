Metro & Crime

One killed, several injured as miscreants clash in Lagos

Again, one person was killed when Agarawu and Onola youths engaged in a free-for-all at Itafaji area of Lagos Island on Monday. In the fracas, which continued into the early hours of Tuesday, some of the youth sustained various degrees of injury.

The deceased, identified as ‘TIROO,’ was reportedly hit by a stray bullet fired by ‘Agarawu Boys’ who had been on each other’s neck over who controls the area. Among those who sustained serious wounds were traders and cart pushers who were also dispossessed of cash and other valuables.

TIROO was said to have joined Onola Boys at the Itafaji area to resist the aggression by the Agarawu Boys. The hoodlums used the opportunity to rob residents, visitors and traders at Alli Street on the Island. “Guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons were freely used during the crisis,” one of the affected traders said. New Telegraph had reported that on Tuesday last week, a man, identified as Sulaimon aka ‘Escaper,’ was killed by Agarawu Boys, because his son was among the Onola Boys who were fighting them.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said to restore normalcy to the Agarawu, Ita Faaji, Igbosere, Onola and other areas on the Lagos Island which had been under the siege of miscreants and gangsters, the command dispatched a combined team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Task Force, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and other local security outfits, under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Bode Ojajuni, the Area Commander Area A, Lion Building. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operations led to the arrest of 58 suspects at major black spots on the Island. Adejobi said the miscreants and the gangsters in the areas had on several occasions attacked and damaged people’s property and other valuables while some innocent people lost their lives to the hoodlums’ criminal activities.

According to him, Odumosu has deemed it necessary to raise a formidable team to carry out sting operations on the Island to restore normalcy to the affected areas. He said: “Among those arrested are four elders, five females and 49 youths. They were apprehended in different parts of the Island. They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.”

