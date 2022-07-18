One Million Boys Cult: IGP orders Investigation of Portable

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi, is to investigate Habeeb Okikiola (aka Portable) over claims by the musician that he has established a One Million Boys Cult group in the Centre of Excellence.

The directive for the probe was given by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, following a trending video where Portable was said to have made the disclosure.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said appropriate legal action will be initiated, where culpability is established.

The group is reported to have visited violence in some parts of Lagos.

In a statement entitled: “Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over formation of One Million Boys”, the FPRO said: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

