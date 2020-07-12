‘One Million Boys’ gang leader, Ebila, murdered in Ibadan

The gang leader of an Ibadan terror group, “One Million Boys”, who was declared wanted few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, Biola Ebila, has been murdered. He was murdered around Olomi area of Ibadan on Sunday afternoon.

Ebila was declared wanted by officials of Oyo State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the murder of another Ibadan terror popularly called “Ekugbemi” on May 12. Ekugbemi was stabbed by another rival group around Olomi area of Ibadan, with the Police suspecting Ebila as the murderer.

New Telegraph learnt that Ebila was ‘shot’ dead after resisting attempts to arrest him by “Operation Burst” officials. It was learnt that he had gone to kidnap one Femi when the Operation Burst officials cornered him.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Oyo Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, said that the Divisional Police Officer at Alaro area of Ibadan who saw the dead body being taken to the area in a tricycle, confirmed that it was Ebila.

“We have confirmed that the declared wanted Ebila has been killed. His body was taken by some boys in a Marwa tricycle to an area in Ibadan. The DPO at Alaro has conformed that the body was that of Ebila,” he said.

When asked who killed Ebila and whether he knew the state joint security outfit: Operation Burst killed him, the PPRO said: “I am not aware that the Operation Burst men killed him. We have commenced investigation into the incident and later, we shall address the Press on the true condition of things.”

