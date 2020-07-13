One Million Boys’ leader, Ebila, killed in Ibadan

Alleged leader of an Ibadanbased terror group, “One Million Boys,” Biola Ebila, has been killed. Ebila, who was declared wanted a few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, was killed around Olomi area of Ibadan yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was declared wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in the murder of another Ibadan terror popularly called “Ekugbemi” on May 12.

Ekugbemi was stabbed by another rival group around the Olomi area of Ibadan, with the police suspecting Ebila as the murderer. It was learnt that Ebila was shot dead after resisting attempts to arrest him by “Operation Burst” officials.

It was also learnt that he had gone to kidnap a man identified as Femi when the Operation Burst officials accosted him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Alaro area of Ibadan who saw the body being taken to the area in a tricycle, confirmed that it was Ebila.

He said: “We have confirmed that the declared wanted Ebila has been killed. His body was taken by some boys in a Marwa tricycle to an area in Ibadan.

The DPO at Alaro has confirmed that the body was that of Ebila.”

Fadeyi, however, said he did not know if Ebila was killed by the state joint security outfit, Operation Burst.

He said: “I am not aware that the Operation Burst men killed him. We have commenced investigation into the incident and later, we shall address the press on the true condition of things.”

