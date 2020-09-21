Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ new leader held in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Police yesterday said they had arrested the second in command to the late Abiola Ebola, leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ terrorising residents of Oyo State.

 

The Director-General (DG) of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst,’ Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), said the suspect, identified as ‘Eji,’ was arrested in Ibadan. Ebila was recently killed by men of Operation Burst at Olomi area of Ibadan.

 

Security personnel caught him and his members at his hideout. Eji had assumed leadership of the gang after Ebila’s demise before he was arrested for sundry criminal offenses and handed over to the police for prosecution.

 

Ajibola was excited at the arrest of Eji. The DG said the security outfit had rid Ibadan of the menace of the notorious gang as the rest of the members had fled the state.

 

He said: “Operation Burst has been able to reduce criminality in Oyo State. People now go about doing their businesses without fear as we have effected a lot of arrests in relation to cultism, yahoo boys and other criminals and handed them over to the right security agency concerned.

 

The high profile among the criminal cases was that of Abiola Ebila. “Abiola Ebila, the leader of ‘One Million Boys’ was involved in kidnapping and we got him through one of the personalities he kidnapped while he was asking for ransom.

 

The elimination of Abiola Ebila has sent other gang leaders out of Oyo State and we are still trailing those who are their minions. “We have succeeded in getting one of them. He was the second in command to the late Ebila, and we have handed him over to another security agency for proper investigation and prosecution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi CJ dies at 64 after protracted illness

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

T he Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, died yesterday after a protracted illness.   The late CJ, whose death was officially announced by the state government, was said to have been battling with terminal illness since 2016.   Late Ajanah, who was the longest serving CJ, after Justice Umaru Eri, was appointed as […]
Metro & Crime

One killed over brawl at Lagos Sharwama joint

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested six people in connection with the shooting and killing of a 32-year-old man, Kayode Olorunroba, following a fight at a Sharwama joint Alagbado area of Lagos State.   The incident occurred on Friday about 9.30pm at AVID Sharwama Spot when the deceased was said to have had an altercation at the spot […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo Osogbo, the Osun State capital boiled Tuesday night following the killing of three suspected internal fraudsters by police operatives. New telegraph learnt that, trouble started when the police men gave the alleged fraudsters a hot chase along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: