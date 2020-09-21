One Million Boys’ new leader held in Oyo

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Police yesterday said they had arrested the second in command to the late Abiola Ebola, leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ terrorising residents of Oyo State.

The Director-General (DG) of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst,’ Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), said the suspect, identified as ‘Eji,’ was arrested in Ibadan. Ebila was recently killed by men of Operation Burst at Olomi area of Ibadan.

Security personnel caught him and his members at his hideout. Eji had assumed leadership of the gang after Ebila’s demise before he was arrested for sundry criminal offenses and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Ajibola was excited at the arrest of Eji. The DG said the security outfit had rid Ibadan of the menace of the notorious gang as the rest of the members had fled the state.

He said: “Operation Burst has been able to reduce criminality in Oyo State. People now go about doing their businesses without fear as we have effected a lot of arrests in relation to cultism, yahoo boys and other criminals and handed them over to the right security agency concerned.

The high profile among the criminal cases was that of Abiola Ebila. “Abiola Ebila, the leader of ‘One Million Boys’ was involved in kidnapping and we got him through one of the personalities he kidnapped while he was asking for ransom.

The elimination of Abiola Ebila has sent other gang leaders out of Oyo State and we are still trailing those who are their minions. “We have succeeded in getting one of them. He was the second in command to the late Ebila, and we have handed him over to another security agency for proper investigation and prosecution.”

