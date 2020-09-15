Education

‘One Million Teachers Nigeria’ kicks off SDG challenge in education

A non-governmental organisation, One Million Teachers, a Canada-based social enterprise geared towards providing access to high quality teacher education to severely underserved communities around the world, has kicked off His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II Social Development Goals Challenge (SDG) code-named HH MSII SDG Challenge in Nigeria.

 

The HH MS11 SDG Challenge, which is a pet project of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is an annual social responsibility initiative with awards of 10 grants of $500 each (with possible follow-up funding) to teachers across Sub- Saharan African countries to support low cost, but high impact and scalable projects that enhance learning in their communities.

 

According to Sanusi, who as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the 1 Million Teachers in Nigeria and Board member of its parent organisation, the 1 Million Teachers Canada, the initiative is my personal contribution to the development of education and the realisation of the SDG 4 and SDG 5, which are centred around ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, as well as promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all; achieving gender equality and empower all women and girls. “I am indeed excited about the project and its future impact on the education sector.

 

Through an endowment fund, the grants will progressively grow into a number of awards and amounts in the coming years through the participation of family and close associates, who believe and share the same ideas about education,” he said.

 

While, announcing the commencement of the programme, the Chief Executive Officer of 1 Million Teachers, Hakeem Subair, added: “We are indeed excited about this initiative.

 

This is one initiative, where a seemingly small intervention by way of support to teachers’ community learning enhancement project could trigger massive outcomes in enhancing the quality of learning, particularly for girls and reduction of poverty around the world.”

