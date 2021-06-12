Sports

‘One of the top three matches in my life’ – Djokovic on stunning win over Nadal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in final

Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal’s reign at the French Open with a four-set win in a classic semi-final which will be ranked among the all-time great matches on the Roland Garros clay.
Serbian top seed Djokovic won 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 against Nadal, champion in each of the past four years, reports the BBC.
Nadal, going for a record-extending 14th title, lost at Roland Garros for only the third time in 108 matches.
Djokovic, 34, must now recover to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
The 22-year-old Greek reached his first Grand Slam final by beating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic earlier on Friday.
Fifth seed Tsitsipas must surely have been watching, like the rest of the tennis world was, as two of the all-time greats fought out a brutal battle for the right to face him in the showpiece.
“It was one of these matches you can remember forever. It was one of the top three matches in my life,” said Djokovic.
The high-quality match was full of drama and suspense, twists and turns, as it was played in front of 5,000 fans, who were allowed to stay despite France’s 11pm curfew as part of its coronavirus restrictions.
That decision came after a remarkable 98-minute third set which saw Djokovic hold his nerve to win a tie-break on which the whole match seemed to hinge.
Spaniard Nadal, 35, did break serve in the first game of the fourth set and led 2-0, but could not cope with Djokovic’s sky-high level as he quickly won the next six games to wrap up victory after more than four hours on court.
Djokovic looked shattered as he raised his arms in celebration, then wearily broke into a smile as he prepared for the on-court interview given by the winner.
“To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis,” said Djokovic, who could now win his 19th Grand Slam title to move one behind Nadal and Federer’s all-time record.
“It’s hard to find the words to sum up how I feel. You tell yourself there is no pressure but there is. Pressure is a privilege – to test my game and my character in matches like this.”
Djokovic’s victory extended his advantage in the head-to-head with Nadal, having claimed his 30th win in their men’s record 58th meeting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adepoju, Kanoute seek more Africans in Spanish league

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two Africans who made their mark playing in the Spanish League during their career, Mutiu Adepoju and Frédéric Kanouté, has expressed their desire to see more African players in the league.   Making this assertion during a Zoom conference to celebrate the 90th anniversary of LaLiga, the duo said they are looking forward to seeing […]
Sports

Saka signs new Arsenal contract

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has signed a new “long-term” contract with the Premier League club. The 18-year-old has broken into the Gunners’ first team this season, making 33 appearances. The versatile England Under-19 international’s previous deal was due to expire next summer, leading to reports he could leave. Saka tweeted: “Arsenal is my team. I’m so […]
Sports

Nigeria’s Pinnick gains walk over into FIFA Council

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick may have secured a seat in the FIFA Council following spate of withdrawals from the race by contestants. First to withdraw was Lamine Bajo of Gambia. Sports Village Square gathered that upon his action, possible voters for Bajo were targeted by allies of Pinnick. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica