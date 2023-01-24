Metro & Crime

One of three Osun abducted victims rescued as kidnappers demand ransom in dollars

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

One of the abducted victims kidnapped by some gunmen in a village located in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State has been freed.

New Telegraph reported that the gunmen invaded the community at about 10 pm last Friday shooting sporadically to scare people.

The kidnappers succeeded in whisking away three inhabitants of the community.

However, one of the victims, Adams Ojonla, has regained his freedom after the abductors ran into some hunters around the Papa area of Iwo.

The gunmen, numbering eight, kidnapped 38-year-old Ojonla, a Fulani; Hamzat Ibrahim and Deere Ibrahim, both Bororo, at Idi Araba and Laagi Fulani, along Iwo/Aawe/Oyo Road last Friday.

During the encounter at Papa, the abductors were said to have engaged the hunters in a gun battle, during which Ojonla was abandoned.

New Telegraph reported that the abductors told the families of the remaining victims during negotiation to pay the ransom in dollars.

 

Reporter

Trucks Transit Parks: Court discharges injunction against Onwubuariri

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged an injunction which temporarily restrained the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, from acting in his position. The judge had on August 11, 2022, made the restraining order against Onwubuariri pending the hearing and determination of the firm’s […]
Mother of three held with 100 wraps of cocaine

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian, Mrs. Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private parts and handbag.   The mother of three was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air […]
JUST IN: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident claims 2 lives

  An accident involving two trucks at the NASFAT U-Turn on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday morning, has claimed the lives of two motor boys while leaving the two drivers and a commercial motorcyclist seriously injured.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives […]

