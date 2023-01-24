One of three Osun abducted victims rescued as kidnappers demand ransom in dollars

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

One of the abducted victims kidnapped by some gunmen in a village located in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State has been freed.

New Telegraph reported that the gunmen invaded the community at about 10 pm last Friday shooting sporadically to scare people.

The kidnappers succeeded in whisking away three inhabitants of the community.

However, one of the victims, Adams Ojonla, has regained his freedom after the abductors ran into some hunters around the Papa area of Iwo.

The gunmen, numbering eight, kidnapped 38-year-old Ojonla, a Fulani; Hamzat Ibrahim and Deere Ibrahim, both Bororo, at Idi Araba and Laagi Fulani, along Iwo/Aawe/Oyo Road last Friday.

During the encounter at Papa, the abductors were said to have engaged the hunters in a gun battle, during which Ojonla was abandoned.

New Telegraph reported that the abductors told the families of the remaining victims during negotiation to pay the ransom in dollars.

