One person kidnapped in Kwara

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped one person in Kwara State.

They were reported to have also shot one other person, who is said to be in critical condition.

The incident was said to have happened late Wednesday between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The names of the victims, who are siblings, are Julius Olarewaju and Jacob Olarewaju. Jacob Olarewaju is a retired Federal Government College worker in Omu-Aran, it was gathered.

The Olanrewajus were said to be traveling from Obbo-Aiyegunle on the fateful day to Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, to check on their brother who is recuperating in an hospital.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, allegedly attacked their victims’ vehicle and kidnapped Julius, while Jacob, trying to escape ran into the bush with bullet wounds.

