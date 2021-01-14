Metro & Crime

One person kidnapped in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped one person in Kwara State.
They were reported to have also shot one other person, who is said to be in critical condition.
The incident was said to have happened late Wednesday between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.
The names of the victims, who are siblings, are Julius Olarewaju and Jacob Olarewaju. Jacob Olarewaju is a retired Federal Government College worker in Omu-Aran, it was gathered.
The Olanrewajus were said to be traveling from Obbo-Aiyegunle on the fateful day to Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, to check on their brother who is recuperating in an hospital.
The hoodlums, it was learnt, allegedly attacked their victims’ vehicle and kidnapped Julius, while Jacob, trying to escape ran into the bush with bullet wounds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspects: We forced our victim to have sex with us

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A man in his late 30s, Stanley(surname withheld), Sunday narrated how he was forced in Ebonyi State by suspected kidnappers to have sex with his younger sister and the sister made to suck  manhood of the suspects.   This is even as police rescued a man and recovered N1million ransom during a gun battle.   Two policemen […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani gunmen kill two in Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

In what appears to be a revenge mission, some AK-47 wielding gunmen, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, Sunday killed two persons at Hagher village in Lafia Local Government Area in Nasarawa State. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print for fear of reprisals, told New Telegraph that some Fulani […]
Metro & Crime

Flood destroys property, renders many homeless in Oyo, as Makinde promises palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Sequel to the ravaging effects of the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and its environs, which rendered many people homeless and property destroyed, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid an on- the-spot-assessment visit to the communities affected. Worst hit among the communities that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica