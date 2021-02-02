One region can’t continue to hold on to power – Sani

‘It is evil to defend murderous herdsmen’

Senator Shehu Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on rising insecurity across the country, the 2023 presidency, restructuring and appointment of new service chiefs. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The crisis between herdsmen and communities in Ondo State and also in Oyo State and partly in Ogun State led to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) headed by Governor Kayode Fayemi to organize a meeting of stakeholders with Miyetti Allah in the South-West, and at the end of the day, certain decisions were reached. But the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said whatever decisions reached can only be a temporary measures to calm tension as those agreements will not go far enough. What else do you think needs to be done to put an end to this perpetual conflict between herdsmen and host communities in several parts of the country?

First and foremost, the herdsmen crisis in Ondo and Ogun state and other parts of south western Nigeria is part of the continuation of the kind of conflicts we have been having in the North between herdsmen and farmers.

It has happened in states like Benue and Plateau. Most parts of the North-West have been under siege by bandits, who are more or less herdsmen.

The difference between herdsmen moving down South and the ones we have in the North-West is that they rear no cattle, they move in 200 to 300 motorcycles with AK 47 riffles, unleashing mayhem, killing people, kidnapping and extorting ransom from their victims.

Now, what is happening in Nigeria as far as herdsmen crisis is concerned is something that has been allowed to linger for the fact that successive governments including this one failed to address the problem by visioning that this could be a problem in the future and we need to do something about it.

In 1960, Nigeria’s population was 45 million and our landmass was 923,768km and in 2020 Nigeria’s population is 206 million in the same landmass and we can even subtract Bakassi. You will see that the population is increasing and the space is not increasing.

So, we need to be innovative because Senegal and Mali are facing the same problem. What policymakers and people in positions of power ought to have done from the beginning is to envisage a Nigeria, where it is not possible to do what we have been doing in 1960s up to 1990s.

The killings and kidnappings have been going on and what people in Ondo and Ogun state are suffering is the same thing we have been suffering in the North and I wonder how possible it is for anybody to defend or justify the murderous, heinous and evil activities of these herdsmen.

They occupy lands, kidnap people and collect ransom. What made the Ondo issue controversial was the phrase ‘quit notice’ but that phrase has been used and abused by different ethnoreligious groups and sectional groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some Arewa youths, who recently gave Bishop Matthew Kukah a quit notice.

So, when any person hears the word ‘quit notice,’ he would not have gone through the details to know that there is a caveat that the violent criminals and those who are engaged in crime are the ones who were told to leave the forest.

But in this sense, it reached a point where the whole issue has been politicized and nobody went through the details and then it became a major issue. But the peace agreement or the dialogue going on between the government of the states of the South-West and Miyetti Allah is a good step forward, but it is not going to permanently resolve the problem.

As long as people are allowed to move about with cattle from one state to another, there is bound to be conflict. So, it is for the northern states where this cattle rearers and Fulani ethnic group come from to set up a grazing reserve and attach it to the agro-allied industry and then make business out of it. Cattle business in the 21st century is a multibillion dollar business. In the 21st century it is not possible for people to move about with cattle through ancestral lands of other persons and don’t expect crisis and conflicts to come up.

And then it goes to the point now that it is affecting the harmonious and coexistence relationship that exist between the people of the North and the South. I believe that the permanent solution would be to find a permanent place in most part of the North because the region covers about 75 per cent of Nigeria’s landmass and there is enough land for this cattle and herdsmen to graze in peace with people who are not hostile.

It should be harnessed and be used. Whatever is being applied as far as discussions and resolutions are concerned still not going to solve the problem as long as cattle still move from state to state. In the north western part of Nigeria today, most rural areas are under the siege of these bandits.

In Niger State alone, three to four local governments are controlled by bandits. In Kaduna State, most central part of the state is under the siege of bandits. In Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina, banditry is going on.

We are suffering; our people are being killed. People have been impoverished, our farmers and rural dwellers are selling their farms and houses to pay ransom to herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits.

So, how can anybody in his right senses come out to defend the activities of this people in the name of politics? I think the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and states in the North need to work out policies and programmes that will end this kind of movement which have been causing problems in our country.

What are your thoughts on the President’s removal of the service chiefs?

The President had no option than to take the step which he has taken in the sense that apart from the failure to replace these service chiefs more than a year ago, they have caused so much embarrassment to this country, even to him as a person and to his administration. How can you be a president and bandits and herdsmen are killing your people in your very state at a time you are even in that state for a private visit.

How could he have allowed them to reach such a point, extending their tenure in office while they are not delivering what they needed to do and he kept defending them while his legacy, name and reputation is being tattered and lives are being lost every day?

If you are appointed into office and you fail, you need to be sacked so that people will come with new ideas and strategies to tackle the problem. So, I will say that it is better late than never because the people who have been appointed, still have the opportunity to address the wrongs of the previous people who were

there but they have a short period to be able to achieve that. I have heard lawyers making issues about the constitutionality and unconstitutionality of it. Well, the right thing to do as far as the constitution is concerned is to send their names to the National Assembly, particularly the Senate for confirmation.

The President is quite aware that as far as these legislators are concerned, whether he announces it or not, he will get his way through. But he knows it is unimaginable during our time for you to do that without communicating with the Senate.

As far as I am concerned, the new service chiefs should focus on bringing an immediate end to the kidnapping and violence perpetrated by herdsmen, bandits and insurgents in the North-East. Though it is a fact that some progress has been made in the sense that the issue of bombings in most parts of our cities in the last six years has reduced, but when you talk of kidnapping and killings, we have seen that they have escalated more than any other time in the history of Nigeria.

I come from Kaduna, I live in Kaduna, I cannot move a kilometre outside the city of Kaduna. Even to go to the airport, anything around 5.pm or 6.pm, you are most likely to fall into the hands of kidnappers. We have hundreds of people now in the bush and money has to be gathered to pay the kidnappers to set them free.

Many people have been impoverished selling their homes and properties to pay kidnappers. For how long would this continue and the government is virtually doing nothing? So, we hope that this new set of service chiefs will do something different.

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi came out recently to say that the bandits are just foot soldiers as the key actors are living in the cities. What is your reaction to that? Secondly, what is your take on the recent visit by the Ooni of Ife and a couple of other people, including state governors to the President, and where is your political bread now buttered?

First of all, I share the same thought with Sheikh Gumi, who is also a brother that lives in Kaduna. He was born in Kaduna like me and the reasons for these are very simple. Few years ago, a kidnap guru was arrested in Lagos and you can see him, he has a big property, investment and all these things as proceeds of his crime.

But in the case of these bandits, particularly those in the North- East, they have been collecting hundreds of millions of naira from their victims and families every day but just pick one kidnapper among those who are collecting this money, you will not see anything worth N20,000 with him.

I have never seen any hotel, estate, property or car worth almost two to three million naira belonging to these kidnappers. So, it is possible to relate that these kidnappers are actually fronts for some people who have been acting behind the scene.

From Kaduna to Abuja, kidnappings have been taking place and mostly these bandits collect hundreds of millions of naira every day. But each time there is arrest of these people, you don’t see anything worth N40,000 with them.

It shows that someone is actually acting behind the scene, so I strongly believe in that. Secondly, the visit by Ooni of Ife and other monarchs from the South- West to Buhari is very important. It is important in the sense that they need to let him know the situation that is in that part of the country.

Possibly, politicians from that part of the country are playing real politics and are unable to tell truth to power or being very careful so that they are not aligned to what is happening. So, what the politicians are unable to say, certainly the traditional rulers will say.

Because they have no other mandate rather than their ancestral heritage, history and their people, they should be able to tell the truth to the President. So, their visit was in the right direction. As far as my politics is concerned, I am of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), a socialist party that lost its leader, Balarabe Musa, few months ago. I still remain in the party, watching event as they unfold ahead of 2023. Certainly, we will re-launch ourselves back for the next political move.

What do you make of the special works pragramme for 774,000 people and the rapid response register of the Federal Government under which one million households would receive N5,000 per month over a period of six months? Do you see these measures as a way of assisting the poor in the season of deprivation?

A serious country that is interested in addressing the problems of unemployment and creating wealth would focus on bailing out industries that once generated wealth and provided employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of our citizens.

Take for example, in my state, Kaduna, we have about five textile industries that have gone out of service. I believe that if those industries are bailed out and they start producing, they will employ this number of people from my state and at the same time produce goods that would be exported and then wealth would be generated and value would be added to the country. But when you employ 774,000 people and give them N20,000 to move about in their local government and do menial jobs, it is simply palliative.

Many states have tried that in terms of recruiting people to do sanitation jobs and give them N20,000. I don’t think that giving people N5,000 or N20,000 to move with wheelbarrows will in any way lift people out of poverty as they said.

They want to lift 100 million people out of poverty in the next 10 years and they are starting with 20 million, I don’t think N5,000 would lift people out of poverty as long as industries remain as they are and the environment for doing business is still what is it. I don’t know how they will able to build up on that idea but I think it is going to end up like programmes of the previous governments.

With 2023 in mind, do you see the South-East getting the presidency or do you think that the North would be retaining power?

In politics, they say that one day is a very short and a very long period of time but as far as I am concerned, the only geo-political zones that have not been able to produce leadership in the position of the president from 1999 to date are the North Central, North-East and South-East. If we are talking of democracy of numbers, we will not be talking of rotating the presidency, but if we are talking about equity, justice and also addressing the historical problems we face as a country, I think we need to make it possible for all regions of Nigeria to be able to produce leadership.

At least, when that is done, we can do away with the concept of rotational presidency. So, as far as I am concerned, one region cannot continue hold onto power because it has the numbers. You need to have a country before you talk of democracy, so we need to rotate power among the geo-political zones of the North and South.

That would be good for equity, justice, peace and stability of the country. I think it is very important for us to understand that as long as any part of the country feels marginalized, there will continue to be problems.

Looking at where we are coming from as a nation, the crisis, violence and civil war we have faced and the problem it generated, which are still being contended with till now, I think it is important we look at the possibility of giving the South-East and other regions that have not held power the opportunity to do that.

But that would be left for the political parties to do; the major ones, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). If APC decides to pick a southern candidate and PDP decides to pick a northern candidate, certainly with the tension and bad feelings going on in the country, people will vote for candidates who come from their region.

So, I think it is for the two main political parties to sit down and agree and look at how the country can at least be maintained and sustained on the pillars of justices and equity rather than their personal interest. As long as one candidate would come from the South and another from the North, I don’t see the possibility of achieving that concept of rotational presidency.

What is your take on the call for restructuring of Nigeria?

Restructuring has been an issue that has been part of the agitations for almost 30 years. And when people talk about restructuring, it is informed by the fact that the structure as it exists today is faulty and there is a need to address the fundamental issues of Nigeria, so that this country will work.

For now, it has become a political campaign tool. Before 2015, the PDP government at that very time organized a conference in 2014, but instead of it to move towards restructuring the country, the report of that conference was simply frozen and kept to dust.

The APC picked that issue up before 2015 and said it wants to restructure and people believed us because I was part of them at that time. But after power was taken in 2015, the issue of restructuring was frozen. Before the 2019 elections, the ruling party went ahead to setup a committee that recommended restructuring.

Now they have the House of Representatives, Senate and a majority of the state Houses of Assembly and every tool of power to restructure but they are not restructuring. It is now being used also for 2023, so if you can be deceived in 2015, 2019 and will continue to be deceived in 2023 that restructuring will take place, it is all left for you.

But Nigerians have to keep pressurizing that this palliative and interventionist measures by government to address our structural problem is not going to solve them. We need to sit down and restructure Nigeria politically, economically and socially. If we don’t do that we will continue to sink and the problem would continue to linger without being solved.

Like this: Like Loading...