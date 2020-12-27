One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling in an SUV, were said to have been stopped by the assailants at gunpoint and taken into the bush. The security outfits are still making efforts to rescue the second person.

The former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, was kidnapped along that route, while one of his political associates was then shot dead by the gunmen. A source from Iludun Ekiti confirmed to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that a vehicle coming behind the victims quickly alerted the police and Amotekun corps for speedy action.

“It was a vehicle coming behind the jeep conveying the victims that stopped his car and fled into the bush to contact some people.

“The people contacted immediately called the police in Oye Ekiti and Amotekun corps who were joined by local hunters gave the gunmen a hot chase into the bush and rescued one of the victims”. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the abduction and rescue of a victim.

Abutu added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest Police Station for prompt action.

Like this: Like Loading...