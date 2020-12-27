News

One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling in an SUV, were said to have been stopped by the assailants at gunpoint and taken into the bush. The security outfits are still making efforts to rescue the second person.

 

The former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, was kidnapped along that route, while one of his political associates was then shot dead by the gunmen. A source from Iludun Ekiti confirmed to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that a vehicle coming behind the victims quickly alerted the police and Amotekun corps for speedy action.

 

“It was a vehicle coming behind the jeep conveying the victims that stopped his car and fled into the bush to contact some people.

 

“The people contacted immediately called the police in Oye Ekiti and Amotekun corps who were joined by local hunters gave the gunmen a hot chase into the bush and rescued one of the victims”. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the abduction and rescue of a victim.

 

Abutu added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest Police Station for prompt action.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported. “He sincerely hoped that they would recover as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it,” the Korean Central News […]
News

JUST IN: UNILAG Senate appoints female new Acting Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, as the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor. She is the first female to be so appointed in the history of the 58-year-old ivory institution. Mrs Ogunsola, a Professor of Medical Microbiology and first child of Nigeria’s first […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: