One Shot As Drivers Clash In Ondo Community

One person was shot following a continuous gunshot in Ikare- Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State following a fracas that erupted in the community yesterday.

The gunshots led to shop owners and market women closing their shops and fleeing for safety in order not to be caught in the crossfire. Sources in the town said crisis started when some commercial drivers went to load passengers at the Oloko axis of the town.

The state government had recently banned drivers from loading at Oloko as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the town. One of the sources said that Semiu Aliu, 24, was caught up in the fracas while trying to maneuver his way home.

The source, who craved anonymity, said, “The crisis started when some NURTW members were seen loading passengers at the spot that the government had banned everyone from loading at Oloko.

“After they were challenged, the drivers obeyed and left the park. But they later came back in their numbers with those from Iyometa and started throwing stones. When that was going on, rain started, and that made everyone leave the scene.

“After the rain subsided, they came out again with guns and started shooting. One person from the Okela axis was shot. He was rushed to Oke Royal Hospital, where he gave up the ghost.” The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya, said one person was shot and rushed to the hospital.