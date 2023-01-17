Metro & Crime

One shot dead as police, Lagos traders clash

One person was shot dead on Tuesday when policemen attached to the Okokomaiko Division in Lagos State clashed with traders at the Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Local Government of the state.

The police officers visited the market to arrest a suspect but came under attack from the large number of traders.

It was learnt that the attack led to a clash between both parties.

During the scuffle, one of the policemen fired his weapon.

Unfortunately, the bullet hit one of the traders, leading to the person’s death.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation had commenced into the shooting.

He made the confirmation on his Twitter page on Tuesday, where he narrated the details of the incident.

Hundeyin said: “Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today (Tuesday) went into Alaba Rago Market to arrest a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”

 

Our Reporters

