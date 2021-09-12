One shot dead in Delta bye-election as INEC’s BVAS fails

Armed thugs Saturday killed an unidenti f i e d voter during the bye-election of the Isoko South Constituency 1 conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State. The constituency seat became vacant following the sudden death of the member, representing the constituency some months ago.

This came as the highly rated Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) failed in some polling units during the exercise. The killing happened at about 3:15 p.m when the armed hoodlums stormed Irri Ward 10 Polling Unit 5, to snatch ballot boxes used for the election.

An eyewitness, who identified herself simply as Madam Kate, said the armed thugs brandished AK47 riffles, shot sporadically into the air to scare away perceived enemies and voters before one of the gang shot at the victim for a reason that could not be ascertained.

She said she was lucky that the bullet did not hit her as she was very close to the victim of the gun shot. Prior to the killing, the election was relatively peaceful as there was no report of violence in any of the voting centres.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Mr Monday Udoh-Tom said BVAS deployed for Isoko South Constituency 1 bye-election failed to accredit eligible voters in some polling units.

He said the machine, which ought to simultaneously accredit voters with both fingerprints and photos to ensure the authenticity of the votes, malfunctioned and rejected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of some eligible voters.

The REC said: “Although there were some technical glitches experienced in some polling units, the exercise has been smooth in most part of the constituency.”

In most of the polling units, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has taken early lead over it’s arch-rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege had earlier raised the alarm that PDP had bought votes to rig the election to favour its candidate. Meanwhile, the state chairman of PDP, Barr Kingsley Esiso had commended INEC for delivering on a peaceful election. He said the cry of wolves by APC chieftains before the exercise was an admittance of defeat.

He said: “PDP is the party to beat, any hour, any day and any time in Delta State. It is the only visible party on ground in the state since the advent of Democracy in 1999. The alarm raised by our traducers is a cry of defeat.”

