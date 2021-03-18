One shot dead in Lagos cult clash

…police nab 15, recover weapons, charms

One person was shot dead yesterday when rival cult groups clashed at Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos State. The clash started at Mascara Street, Demurin area on Tuesday where the cult members fought throughout the night and then extended the fight to Ikosi-Ketu Road yesterday.

The groups clashed over revenue generated at the fruit section of the Jakande Market, Ketu Residents said the victim was shot dead by a mobile policeman deployed in the market to restore law and order. He was shot when policemen were trying to disperse the cultists from the road. A witness, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said the fight started on Tuesday night between two rival cult groups – Eiye and Aiye – over revenue sharing. He said everyone thought the clash was over on Tuesday night, but people were surprised yesterday morning when the cult groups started on Ketu-Ikosi Road. The fight, the witness said, led to destruction of property. According to him, the cultists also vandalised vehicles and tricycles parked on the street.

He said: “To the surprise of everyone, we just saw the cultists between the ages of 15 and 19, fully armed with different weapons, stormed the street, welding weapons, and robbed passersby of their money, phones and other valuables without being challenged by any security agency. “Commuters waiting to board the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), students and traders at Jakande Market were not spared. They were robbed of their valuables and money. The residents of Ikosi-Ketu area were thrown into panic as the cultists took over the whole community, blocked the access road and prevented vehicles from moving.”

A member of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) New Era, who gave his name simply as Adio, said Ketu-Ikosi Road was a war zone yesterday as property and other valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed by the cultists. He said: “As an indigene of Ketu- Ikosi when we saw them advancing towards our area we had to chase them back. Unfortunately, properties were destroyed by the hoodlums.

The victim was shot dead by a mobile policeman who was deployed to the area.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the police had restored normalcy in Olakunrin Scene of an accident Some of suspected cultists Scene of the clash the Ikosi-Ketu area. According to him, 15 suspects were arrested.

Adejobi said two locally-made pistols, some live cartridges, and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who had deployed policemen including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Task Force to the area to quell the crisis and restore normalcy to the area, has also ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.”

The PPRO, however, said preliminary investigations revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruit market. According to him, efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs which orchestrated the crisis in the area. Adejobi disclosed that Odumosu reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in the state. He said the command would harness all legitimate means to suppress cult activities in the state.

