One shot, three vehicles burnt as Customs clash with Ogun residents

Caution was thrown into the wind on Friday night as officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and residents of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun state engaged in a violent clash. Pandemonium broke out when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and residents of the area engaged in a violent clash.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that three vehicles belonging to the Customs were vandalised and burnt down while a youth in the area, popularly known as Soliu was shot three times.

According to a witness, Razak Adeyemi, trouble started following a heated a  gument between a customs officer and a resident suspected to be a smuggler after which the matter was resolved and both parties went their separate ways.

 

He added that about an hour later, four fully loaded Customs Hilux vans stormed the community, with the officers shooting continuously in the air. Angered by the officers’ action, youths of the community confronted the customs and this led to the violent clash.

Adeyemi said: “It all started like a normal argument between a man and a Customs officer at Oke Rori, here in Ayetoro. They had few minutes of arguments, after which military men and residents wadded into the matter and it was resolved.

