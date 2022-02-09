One soldier shot, civilians injured as Gombe community boils again

At least one soldier has been reportedly shot and several persons injured in fresh outbreak of violence in Nyuwar, a remote border community between Gombe and Adamawa states.

Eyewitnesses said the soldier was injured while trying to repel attacks on Nyuwar Community by neighbouring Waja community, which carried out a similar attack on Nyuwar and Jessu last April.

While the soldier was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, the attack on the community however continued unabated as the combined team of security operatives stationed in the community was reportedly outnumbered by the attackers.

Several houses were also said to have been torched while women, children and the aged were forced to escape to neighbouring communities for refuge.

Tension is mounting in Jessu, a neighbouring community to Nyuwar as panicking residents hurriedly troop out of the town for safety.

Nyuwar and Jessu, the two Lunguda communities were attacked last April by the Wajas, forcing many residents to relocate to neighbouring communities for safety.

Gombe Commissioner for Information, Julius Ishaya promised to get in touch as soon as he gets details on the matter

