Metro & Crime

One soldier shot, civilians injured as Gombe community boils again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on One soldier shot, civilians injured as Gombe community boils again

At least one soldier has been reportedly shot and several persons injured in fresh outbreak of violence in Nyuwar, a remote border community between Gombe and Adamawa states.

 

Eyewitnesses said the soldier was injured while trying to repel attacks on Nyuwar Community by neighbouring Waja community, which carried out a similar attack on Nyuwar and Jessu last April.

 

While the soldier was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, the attack on the community however continued unabated as the combined team of security operatives stationed in the community was reportedly outnumbered by the attackers.

 

Several houses were also said to have been torched while women, children and the aged were forced to escape to neighbouring communities for refuge.

Tension is mounting in Jessu, a neighbouring community to Nyuwar as panicking residents hurriedly troop out of the town  for safety.

 

Nyuwar and Jessu, the two Lunguda communities were attacked last April by the Wajas, forcing many residents to relocate to neighbouring communities for safety.

 

Gombe Commissioner for Information, Julius Ishaya promised to get in touch as soon as he gets details on the matter

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LASEMA stops man from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has prevented a man from a suicide attempt on Ikoyi Link Bridge. According to the Director General of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, the man, who hails from Anambra State but resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, was swiftly apprehended when he was attempting to jump into […]
Metro & Crime

Student dies as hostel building collapses in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

A student, Harka Yinasinma, of the Government Secondary School, Numan in Adamawa State died when a dilapidated building collapsed in the school.   Several other students reportedly escaped death when the distressed building caved in. Sources said despite being distressed, the school authorities allowed several students to be sleeping in the building.   A student, […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Drama, power play as Sanwo-Olu intervenes in Magodo land dispute

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… stakeholders meet today The impasse over the Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of Lagos State yesterday assumed another dimension as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu visited the troubled affluent estate, calling on all parties involved to ‘stand down’ pending the complete resolution of the matter. Prior to the governor’s visit to the estate, over 50 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica