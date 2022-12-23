One Stage, One Mic legendary concert as IMEKO 2022 kicks off

The stage is set for a rich, inspiring feast of creativity and musical performances as this year’s edition of Imeko Christmas Convocation programme organised by the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) began on Tuesday. Themed ‘Emmanuel 2.0’, the programme features series of activities that attract attendees to these yearly events.

The line-up of activities include entertaining events such as One Stage One Mic, Legendary Concert, reunion with friends and family, tours at special monuments and locations, Celestial Christmas Carnival, live music performances, sport competitions, and Legendary Concert. Significantly, some are spiritual events like revivals, prayers, mercy land services, prophetic revelations, Nine Lessons Christmas Carol, Christmas eve service and more. Speaking at the press conference in the CCC parish in Ketu, Lagos, the Chairman, Imeko Convocation Committee, Evangelist Adebayo Badekale, said IMEKO 2022 is a power-packed one with a series of events as well as the birthday and 20th anniversary of the Pastor of the Church nationwide.

“As we kick-start the Imeko Christmas Convocation with the theme; Emmanuel 2.0 in fulfilling the mandate to honour the annual convocation at the Celestial City, Imeko as instructed by the Founder of the Celestial Church Of Christ (CCC), Rev. S.B.J. Oshoffa of blessed memory; events and programs take place from 20th to 25th December annually at the Celestial City, Imeko.

The Imeko convocation is an annual gathering for Non-members and all members of the CCC. It is mandatory for all members of the CCC Worldwide to observe the annual Imeko Convocation,” he said. According to him, the activities of the Convocation which kicked off with opening parade, led by Rev. Pastor Emmanuel Friday Oshoffa, in Imeko to create awareness, include award ceremony were notable the Celestial performing artistes and elders in the music industry will be honoured. “It’s a night affair which has been tagged music legendary award coming,” he said. The award presentation holds today at Imeko city. The youth conference which will bring together youths from all over the world, will also hold today. This year’s Convocation, he added, is specially dedicated to praying for the nation and world at large.

