Our Lord Jesus says: “One thing is needful” what is that ‘one thing’?

Let’s find out today in the word of God. Now it came to pass, as they went, that he entered into a certain village: and a certain woman named Martha received him into her house.

And she had a sister called Mary, which also sat at Jesus’ feet, and heard his word.

But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to him, and said, Lord, dost thou does not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? bid her therefore that she help me.

And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: but one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her. I come to you today to announce to you, the kingdom of God.

Have you gotten that ‘one thing’ that is needful? The wealth and riches of the whole world put together are not worth the price of your soul.

This world is vanity and empty. Where would you be, after all your struggles and toiling here on the earth? Where would you be? This question demands serious and honest answers but I keep wondering why you/many people don’t seem to take this most important question seriously.

God didn’t call us to toil and struggle in hardship before we make it in life. Rather, God calls us to rest. There’s one thing that is needful in the life of every man, that thing is to know Jesus Christ intimately.

That thing is to develop a living relationship with the Lord. We see this very thing play out in the life of Martha, Martha thought she could please the Lord by her activities and physical efforts.

Meanwhile, Mary only sat down at the feet of Jesus listening to the Master as He taught her the word of God.

Martha thought she was doing the right thing at that time but nay it was the right thing but at the wrong time. Putting God first in all we do in life is what can get us to the top in life. God requires one thing from us, Fellowship/ communion is that very one thing that is needful.

If we don’t spend time with God in prayers, in the word, and fellowship with one another, we are bound to fail in our Christian journey in life.

This is where the church is lacking in our days. We are now in the age of technology where almost everything is delivered as fast as possible, but let’s not forget that God does not work that way.

The womb of power for miracles, signs, and wonders is our communion with the Lord. The word of God will guide us. Jesus says: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavily laden, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (Matthew 11:28-30).”

One thing is needful, that thing is to fellowship with God, that thing is to always hang out with your Heavenly Father, commune with Him, pour out your heart before Him in your secret place of prayers and studies and meditations in His word.

In that scripture, you just read Jesus Christ prescribe an absolute solution to frustration and hardship in life. Jesus says “Take my yoke upon you” (this means to take my instructions, take my teaching, take my correction and do them) “and learn of me”. R When you get born again, don’t stop there, you must be ready to seat at Jesus’ feet (Your Bible) and learn as much as you should about His.

This is how you can secure the anointing (fire and power) of the Holy Ghost and thence, secure your future. While we run, work, shout cheat, sin, and do all manners of things to make ends meet, Jesus is watching us in the corner and reminding us today that “one thing is needful” and that one thing is Friendship with Him, that one thing is to fellowship with Him.

Does this imply we should just seat with Jesus all year round (except we are called to do that by the Lord Himself), no, we’re rather called to labor with our hands so that we can have to eat and to give to others that are in need?

The joy of fellowshipping with the Lord is This: God will pour His power into us and we will be able to work and get God’s kind of result. That’s it.

