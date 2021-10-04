One-way driving: Court dismisses AG’s charge against motorist

Magistrate L. K. J. Layeni of the Special Offences Court in Oshodi has discharged and acquitted a motorist, Ugochukwu Azala, of a count charge of driving against traffic slammed on him by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

In his judgement, Magistrate Layeni held that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In dismissing the case, the Magistrate noted that it is not within the whims and caprices of any traffic officer or law enforcement agent to believe that any defendant had driven against traffic without being sure or being able to show to the court that the defendant neglect traffic direction

or violated approved route. He further noted that while courts wish to uphold legislative intent and enforce the laws as enacted, liability can only be sanctioned on the part of citizens where obligations and responsibilities are fulfilled by the government and its agencies.

“From the evidence before this court and as corroborated by the Exhibit P1, there is no doubt that a vehicle was seen in a position that appears against traffic as captured, coming on the side of a road with vehicles going on the same road.

“The exact direction the defendant was coming from and heading to could not be established from the pictorial evidence tendered.

The prosecution’s witness did not present any evidence as to where and how the defendant ought to ply and if indeed the point where the defendant was arrested is a prohibited route, there was no evidence as to why it was a prohibited route and not a dual carriage.

“From the totality of the evidence adduced by the prosecution’s witness, my mind is laced with doubts on the strength of the evidence before me. Hence, I find on facts placed before me that the prosecution has failed woefully to prove the offence against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

“Criminal prosecution is not a game of vain rhetoric or insincere polemics but on reciprocal sincerity of the parties by placing their cards openly before the court for adjudication and final decision.

In view of the above, the defendant is not found guilty of driving in a direction prohibited by law punishable

under Part 111 Item 27 of Transport Sector Law of Lagos State and he is hereby discharged and acquitted.

“Consequentially, the KIA CERATO with Reg. No. KJA 546 BX, being a subject matter in this case be and hereby ordered be release to the defendant forthwith”, Magistrate Layeni held.

Azala was on 17th August, 2021, arraigned before the court on a count charge of driving against traffic by the Lagos State Task Force. He however denied the alleged offence following which trial commenced. In the course of trial, the prosecution called a witness while the defendant also testified for himself.

