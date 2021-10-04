Law

One-way driving: Court dismisses AG’s charge against motorist

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Magistrate L. K. J. Layeni of the Special Offences Court in Oshodi has discharged and acquitted a motorist, Ugochukwu Azala, of a count charge of driving against traffic slammed on him by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

 

In his judgement, Magistrate Layeni held that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

 

In dismissing the case, the Magistrate noted that it is not within the whims and caprices of any traffic officer or law enforcement agent to believe that any defendant had driven against traffic without being sure or being able to show to the court that the defendant neglect traffic direction

 

or violated approved route. He further noted that while courts wish to uphold legislative intent and enforce the laws as enacted, liability can only be sanctioned on the part of citizens where obligations and responsibilities are fulfilled by the government and its agencies.

 

“From the evidence before this court and as corroborated by the Exhibit P1, there is no doubt that a vehicle was seen in a position that appears against traffic as captured, coming on the side of a road with vehicles going on the same road.

 

“The exact direction the defendant was coming from and heading to could not be established from the pictorial evidence tendered.

 

The prosecution’s witness did not present any evidence as to where and how the defendant ought to ply and if indeed the point where the defendant was arrested is a prohibited route, there was no evidence as to why it was a prohibited route and not a dual carriage.

 

“From the totality of the evidence adduced by the prosecution’s witness, my mind is laced with doubts on the strength of the evidence before me. Hence, I find on facts placed before me that the prosecution has failed woefully to prove the offence against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

 

“Criminal prosecution is not a game of vain rhetoric or insincere polemics but on reciprocal sincerity of the parties by placing their cards openly before the court for adjudication and final decision.

 

In view of the above, the defendant is not found guilty of driving in a direction prohibited by law punishable

 

under Part 111 Item 27 of Transport Sector Law of Lagos State and he is hereby discharged and acquitted.

 

“Consequentially, the KIA CERATO with Reg. No. KJA 546 BX, being a subject matter in this case be and hereby ordered be release to the defendant forthwith”, Magistrate Layeni held.

 

Azala was on 17th August, 2021, arraigned before the court on a count charge of driving against traffic by the Lagos State Task Force. He however denied the alleged offence following which trial commenced. In the course of trial, the prosecution called a witness while the defendant also testified for himself.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

‘Snail speed justice delivery system killing sector’

Posted on Author In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE,

Noren Oluwabunmi is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. Oluwabunmi was called to Bar in 2017. In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE, he speaks about his law journey, the judiciary and its challenges and sundry issues     Background   My name is Noren Oluwabunmi and I’m an indigene of Ijebu East, […]
Law

Pastor jailed 9 years for stealing $90,000 from church’s account

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Pastor jailed 9 years for stealing $90,000 from church’s account   A pastor, Afolabi Samuel, was yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for stealing $90, 000 and N4.5million property of the Registered Trustees of the Living Faith Church, Cannanland, Ota, Ogun State (aka Winners Chapel).   Justice […]
Law

Magu: Travails of anti-graft czar

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

AKEEM NAFIU writes on the stormy era of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which may have ended following his suspension from office by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged corruption       T his is certainly not the best of times for Ibrahim Mustapha Magu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica