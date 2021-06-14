One week after his death, TB Joshua’s daughter delivers baby boy on father’s birthday

One of the daughters of the late Prophet T.B Joshua, Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Sarah has welcomed a baby boy on on her late father’s birthday.

The new addition to the Joshua’s family came on Saturday, June 12 when the late Prophet would have been 58 years old.

The news of the death of the late SCOAN founder shocked the world on June 6.

Sarah Joshua, tied the knot with her Tanzanian heartthrob, Brian Moshi on Saturday May 8, 2021 at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha followed by a grand ceremony held in at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).

This is the third marriage ceremony for the two, as they first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and Dubai.

Like this: Like Loading...