One will fail if making people laugh not inborn – Comedian Linomrlion

Every human being is endowed with a gift,  no matter how unimportant we think those individuals are.

In almost all endeavours, the manifestation of gift is necessary, but it is most expressive in the entertainment industry, particularly in comedy, where a genre Wemimo Iyiola Samson, who is fondly referred to as ‘Linomrlion’, is a force.

Linomrlion is based in Turkey, but his gift shines through 4, 239 kilometres away.

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, graduate, has been in the industry for over two decades and one thing that has kept him going is his gift, though he started out as an artiste.

Stand up comedy has always been a big business in Nigerian, but social media comedy has grown to become a bigger business and only the truly gifted like Wemimo Samson, are gaining relevance.

Linomrlion’s gift has made room for him in the industry, becoming one of the most popular Instagram comedians.  Linomrlion recently collaborated with the likes of Cute Abiola, Dele Omowolo, Pauldgoodguy, Woli Agba, The Nepa Boys, among others top social media entertainers in Nigeria.

“The good thing about working with these guys is that you get first class real and natural comedy even before shooting,”  Linomrlion stated.

Speaking further, Linomrlion said: “I have been following them for some time now. They are doing very well in their individual unique ways. I cherished the opportunity I had to work with them.”

Continuing, Linomrlion said: “I have always believed that collaboration provides a spice that engender cross learning and teamwork. So, when the opportunity came knocking, I took it with both hands.

“It’s not easy coming up with comedy skits and making people laugh. Comedy is a serious business so it has to be in born. I’m blessed to have met them all and by the time we got together and I showed what I’m also made of we were able to align easily and production was lite.”

 

