One Woman partners IWS to commemorate International Widows Day

One Woman, a proposition for women by Sterling Bank Plc, has partnered with the International Women’s Society (IWS) to commemorate International Widows Day (IWD) in Nigeria. International Widows Day was created by the United Nations (UN) to give attention to widows’ voices and experiences and galvanise the exceptional support they need. The theme of this year’s IWD is; There is a day for that.

Mrs. Ifunanya Ugboko, Head of the One Woman team at Sterling Bank, addressed the widows and other stakeholders at an event to commemorate the day in Lagos. She explained that the One Woman Proposition is gender-based banking, through which the bank identifies and offers bespoke solutions to problems that affect Nigerian women. Ugboko, who assured the women that there was certainly light at the end of the tunnel, also urged them to seek solace in their children because they would bring back the sparkle they thought had left them following the demise of their husbands.

She also touched on how, through Sterling Bank, women can access educational loans, health management organizations (HMOs), and caregiving services through their Every Nanny partner offering. In her welcome address, the President of IWS, Mrs. Ifeoma Monye, said the organisation remains committed to empowering women to achieve their full rights in society. According to her, statistics show that there are more than 15 million widows with more than 21 million children in Nigeria, adding that IWS wants to support and empower them for tomorrow.

