News

One year after, Abia sacks 5,666 teachers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comments Off on One year after, Abia sacks 5,666 teachers

One year after they were allegedly employed by the Abia State government, about 5, 666 teachers were yesterday kicked out of the system by the government without any form of severance entitlement. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier in the year set up a committee to investigate an alleged employment of teachers without waiver by the state Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB).

In a report, the committee uncovered that out of the 5, 853 recruited between 2018 and 2020, only 187 were employed with waiver leaving 5, 666. In an announcement yesterday by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, the governor also approved compulsory retirement of suspended Executive Secretary of SEMB, Mr. Lawrence Ogbonna.

Ikpeazu said: “That the Suspended Executive Secretary of Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), Mr. Law rence Ogbonna, be retired compulsorily with immediate effect. “That, in case any of the 5,666 people employed without waiver, was asked to start work by anybody, such a person should stop forthwith, having been so employed unlawfully.

“That schools that have need for teachers in some special areas should make their submissions to the Commissioner for Education and copy the Chief of Staff to the Governor. “That whenever there is such need to employ teachers, government shall take recourse to the list of 5,666 people for employment.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Buhari planning to cover up southern Kaduna killing

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The running mate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Kaduna State, Sunday Marshall Katung, yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of a plot to cover up the killings in the southern part of the state. Katung, a House of Representatives member between 2015 and 2019, in a statement issued […]
News

NDDC: Falana hails Wike’s shielding of Nunien from police arrest

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has hailed the action of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in preventing the police from arresting a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joy Nunien. The silk said the action of the governor has prevented the police […]
News

58 Plateau doctors, nurses, pharmacists, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

No fewer than 58 health workers, including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, three pharmacists, four laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners, among other frontline workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary of COVID-19 Task Force,   Prof. Danladi Atu, said a total of 58 health workers […]

%d bloggers like this: