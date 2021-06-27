Body & Soul

One year after, family, friends remember Abiola Ajimobi

That immediate past governor of pace setter state, Oyo, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi passed on to the great beyond last year. As at the time he did, no doubt, was a very bitter pill for his immediate family, his wife especially, and his associates, to swallow.

 

All efforts were made to ensure the man lived but fate had it that he would be counted among those claimed by COVID-19.

 

Friday, June 25, made it exactly one year that Ajimobi departed and in his remembrance, family, friends and associates gathered in his Ibadan home to honor him. What was amazing about the remembrance anniversary was the large turnout of those who were on hand to identify with the family he left behind.

 

From top government officials to business guru and other important personalities from across the country converged in Ibadan, all for late Ajimobi.

 

The turnout was a massive one, such that one can only conclude that he left a very great legacy behind.

 

A few among those who were there include Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Kano state, Abdulahi Ganduje, wife of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, wife of former Governor of Ogun state, Olufunsho Amosun.

 

It will be recalled that Ajimobi could not achieve his plan to retire into the senate upon completion of his tenure as a governor.

 

Though he lost Oyo State to PDP, however, the late APC stalwart didn’t allow his loses to rob him of the joy and happiness of his 70th birthday, as he celebrated it as if he knew that would be his last birthday anniversary on earth.

