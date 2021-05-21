Sports

One year after, family, friends remember Ogbeide

A year after his death, family and friends of former Lobi Stars technical adviser, late Solomon Ogbeide have continue to thank God for the life he lived. Late Ogbeide’s wife Ndidi said the family was gradually getting over the shock of the death of the bread winner of the house. She said life has not been easy copping with the sudden and unfortunate demise of coach Ogbeide. “Coach was everything to me. He was a father, brother and husband combined. But I thank God for the legacy he left behind. The children have been supportive as well as some of coach’s friends,” she said.

“We celebrate and are joyful because the legacy of Coach Solomon Ogbeide lives on and his memory is indeed blessed. “We appreciate his life and times, As a man of purpose and doggedness, he walked the earth and left a positive impact in the lives of those that he encountered. “From friends, players, coaches, sports administrators, government officials, journalists, clergy, academics to wife, children and extended family, We fondly remember him and miss him. “But we are not discouraged because we understand that you live on in our hearts. On this day, he transited earth to heavenly bliss, forever in the arms of his lord and maker.

