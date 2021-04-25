One year after, family remembers Anumudu

The high society was thrown into a state of shock, when news of the death of, billionaire chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anunmudu hit town. Apart from the sudden illness that eventually paved way for his exit to the great beyond, Willie had earlier never shown any sign that his days might have been numbered. He was full of life, hale and hearty.

Meanwhile, just as his friends and associates were sad that their own was no more, his better half, Nkiru, a top class society lady with whom the deceased was an item was certainly most hit by the sudden demise of her heartthrob.

She was not only heartbroken, she went as far as shaving off her hair, remained indoor for six months and wore only black color for a period of one year that elapsed few days ago. It would be recalled that as much as it would have been a welcome idea to celebrate the deceased funeral in a big way, the COVID- 19 protocols didn’t permit it.

So as it is known that these protocols have been relaxed, the family of late Willie thereby used the opportunity of their patriarch’s one year remembrance to celebrate him.

The Anunmudu Ikoyi home was transformed into a heavenly space where a memorial service was held in honor of the deceased, family, friends and well-wishers were at hand to identify with the family Willie left behind.

Among lots of exploits the celebrated society couple, Nkiru and late Willie have continued to be remembered for was when they had a superlative and glamourous destination wedding for one of their children in France several months back

Like this: Like Loading...