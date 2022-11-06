One year after Ikoyi Building Collapse: Families of 31 victims in Jabutu, Ogun State still in tears

One year after the infamous Ikoyi building collapse, families and relatives of the victims still cannot hold back their tears as they relive fond memories of loved ones and lament the untold hardship the incident has caused them.

On November 1, 2021, a 21-storey high-rise on 44, Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos had collapsed, leaving in its trail tales of sorrow and tears. According to the

tearsLagos State Government, at least, 45 lifeless bodies were retrieved from the site, including the corpse of owner of the building and Chief Executive Officer of Fourscore Homes Limited, Femi Osibona.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported how residents of Jabutu in the Papa community of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State lost 31 of the victims.

A Jabutu resident, Adenike Ajayi, had told how her husband, Temitope, popularly known as Tmoney, sought financial assistance from her to transport residents of Papa community -mainly from the Jabutu area, in Ibafo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State to Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Her late husband, she said, was a contractor on the ill-fated building, where construction work was ongoing in the now crumbled 21-storey building.

On Friday, November 4, Sunday Telegraph visited Jabutu. Adenike Ajayi’s residence was the first port of call. Speaking on how her husband’s death has affected her family in the last one year, Adenike said what she only got from her husband’s family after they got the N250,000 the Lagos State Government gave families of each victim was N500, saying her first son, who had fancied studying Theater Arts in a Nigerian university is now an apprentice somewhere learning a trade.

“Please leave me alone. People have been coming to interview us. Those who sincerely want to help us will definitely offer to assist. Please, money is all I need now. Look at my first child. He’s now an apprentice somewhere. He can no longer study in a university. Or is it these things that I sell here that will pay his school fees if he secures an admission into a university? Where do I get the money from?

He still has three siblings who attend a private school. The responsibility for two people is now for one person and I get no assistance from no one. Even my husband’s family members no longer pick my calls but I won’t call them again. My God is enough for me and he will judge them all. After collecting N250,000 from the Lagos State government, one of his relatives held the money closely to himself. He later gave me N500 to mount a motorcycle (Okada) . And that’s all I got from them,”Adenike told Sunday Telegraph.

Narrating her experience, a 33-year-old widow and mother-of-four, Omoshalewa Ilesanmi, said life had been hell for her after losing her husband to the Ikoyi disaster. ” I believe that there is no position one finds oneself that God does not know about. My husband was not a lazy man. He asked me to be a full time housewife but I presently work in a church as a cleaner. When I resume 7:00 am, I close at 9:00 pm and they pay me N15,000 a month. Right now, I have a baby that has not even clocked two. She must be fed, even when my three other children can still show understanding. Answering questions on the possibility of remarrying and the N250,000 said to be given to the relatives of the victims of the Ikoyi building collapse, Omoshalewa said:”

“N250,000?” I never knew families of the victims got N250,000. I will ask my father-in-law when he comes back. No one gave me a Kobo. Right now, my priority is how to get another job. I will never date or marry any other man again.

No one can replace my deceased husband.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Sunday Telegraph, Omoshalewa’s father-in-law,Pastor Idowu Ilesanmi, had confirmed that he got N250,000 compensation from the Lagos State government, stating that despite free legal services offered by lawyers and rights activists to sue the government of Lagos State, he would just let the matter lie and move on with his life.

Speaking on how the incident was remembered in Jabutu, a resident, Kola Adekunle, said residents were initially asked to make donations for a sacrifice but clerics eventually held a prayer session for at Jabutu junction, where 33 residents(construction workers)were said to have boarded buses to 44, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi , Lagos on November 1 2021.

“We were told contribute money to have a sacrifice initially but I think that didn’t work because the country is hard. People are just interested in how to provide for their families and how to survive the hardship everywhere. I think that’s why the plan to have a sacrifice didn’t work. But clerics and residents converged on Jubutu junction to pray and ward off evil in our community.”

Commenting, the President of Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE), Dr. Kehinde Osifala, had in a statement traced the causes of the collapsed 21-storey building to lack of proper quality control and assurance measures, alterations on the original design of the building that was, according to him, initially planned to be six-storey but was later increased to 21-storey.

“The preliminary investigation also revealed some evidence of structural inadequacy in the construction and that signs of some structural distress had already started to show within certain elements of the building,” he added.

Meanwhile, after almost six weeks of investigating the cause of the Ikoyi building collapse, the panel set up by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos handed in its report to the governor on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the panel, Toyin Ayinde, the incident was “rooted in the collapse of values, morals and ethics which we need to work on as a nation.” It read: “Having spent approximately six weeks on this assignment,

we now wish to make our submission to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who constituted the Tribunal. “We need to note, however, that building collapse is rooted in the collapse of values, morals and ethics which we need to work on as a nation.

“We cannot sow the wind and not expect to reap the whirlwind. Therefore, ethics and due diligence need to be restored.”

Also, while delivering judgment at the Lagos Island Coroner Division, at Court 4, Surulere, after dwelling on the circumstances that reduced the 21-storey building at 44, Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos to rubble, the Coroner, Chief Magistrate Oyetade Komolafe, had in August(2022) traced the cause of the November 1, 2021 Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse to the design errors and combined stress failure of the columns at the lower floors, adding that there was lack of quality assurance/control and poor project management on the project site.

