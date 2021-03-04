One year after, life-saving vaccine debuts to curb COVID-19 pandemic

One year after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the country has taken delivery of life-saving vaccines with potential to protect humans from the pandemic which has resulted in over 115 million coronavirus cases and more than 2.5 million deaths worldwide as at March 2, 2021. In this report, medical experts review factors that would pave the way for smooth vaccination with the preventive drugs, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The first batch of the long waited coronavirus vaccines has been delivered to Nigeria on Tuesday, raising the hope of tackling the pandemic which has continued to cause mortality and morbidity worldwide. A joint statement from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), showed that COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), from Mumbai to Abuja.

The delivery has however opened conversations on how the preventive medicines aimed to curb new infections and death from pandemic, would be equitably distributed to avoid the marginalisation of any particular group of nationals in the country. According to the WHO, Vaccines save millions of lives each year and they work by training and preparing the body’s natural defences — the immune system— to recognise and fight off the viruses and bacteria they target. After vaccination, if the body is later exposed to those diseasecausing germs, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.

On the coronavirus vaccine, the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa told the New Telegraph that based on the potential and safety profile of the vaccine, it could offer up to 70 per cent protection against the virus. While reacting to the arrival of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Nigeria, the President, National Association of Resident Doctor (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa warned the Federal Governments against politicising the vaccine distribution by focusing on vaccinating politicians first, while pushing health workers on the frontline to the backwaters.

While applauding the arrival of the vaccines as a good development and the way to go, Uyilawa however urged the Federal Government to prioritise the vaccination of health workers on the front-line, which are those managing patients suffering coronavirus infections. Speaking with the New Telegraph, in a telephone interview, the president of NARD said other Nigerians whose vaccination should be prioritised are those that are in contact with people that can be infected. We should also prioritise administering the vaccine on low income Nigerians and not the high and mighty as well as the politicians.

Furthermore, he hinted that the government would channel the distribution of the vaccines through the primary healthcare centres (PHCs). Given the near lack of data to guide the distribution, in terms of deploying medications to areas with high number of reported coronavirus cases, Uyilawa lamented that achieving equitable distribution without data could be an uphill task The president of NARD faulted the lack of good statistics of the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country, showing the pattern of the disease spread. “That is where I fault them.

I believe that by now they should have a good study or data of the areas that are more affected so that the vaccines should be channelled to such places, rather than trying to use the population of a place to determine the quantity of vaccines the place gets. “We cannot be giving Kano State more vaccines than Lagos when we know that Lagos has more numbers which has skyrocketed in the current progression of new infection outbreak.”

However, he stated the National Primary Health Development Agency (NPHDA) has already begun mobilising and creating awareness among health workers on how the vaccine would be distributed. Speaking further, he applauded the NPHDA for opening a portal which requested persons that were interested in getting the vaccination shots to register so as to indicate that expression.

“It is a way to get information on those that are interested in taking the vaccination. It is also a way to get the number of those that will take the vaccine. “If you don’t keep accurate statistics you end up using vaccines for those that don’t need it. It is good to always have statistics.” Speaking in similar vein, a Medical Laboratory Scientist/Public Health Analyst, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, also warned that the country could experience vaccine apathy if the management of the COVID-19 failed to build enough confidence in people.

Ifeanyi, who urged the Federal Government to be prudent in the disbursement of the vaccine, said Nigerians, should be wary of political challenges that could come with the vaccine distribution. Acknowledging the efforts of the leadership of COVID-19 management in Nigeria for facilitating the arrival of the vaccine, he called for more commitment to cover 70 per cent of the population so as to build enough herd immunity against coronavirus. Warning that the vaccine distribution should be according to reportable disease burden across the states, Ifeanyi said a scientific approach should be employed in the process.

Going by some reported cases of side effects that had been reported in a few foreigners that got the jab earlier, he called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC), to activate its pharmacovigilance unit, adding that it would help generate post-vaccination reactions.

“If our pharmacovigilance is not optimal, we will not be able to track all manner of reactions that may come. The vaccination will also be an opportunity to generate indigenous literature about how Nigerians would react to this particular vaccine because of our genetic diversity. So expectedly, it is important that we keep a good record.”

On his own part, the National Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Olugbenga Falabi said the Federal Government should follow the rollout plans mapped out by the NPHC DA and that every Nigerian must be vaccinated. “If it will be possible for the first time in our records, Nigerians should realise that everyone needs to be vaccinated. It is not a matter of I am a big man, or I am this or that because even your cook and even other domestic staff can give you COVID-19 if he or she is not protected.

“The Governor of Lagos State has to go on isolation because one of his personnel tested positive. I am suggesting that therefore, we should go the way the primary healthcare agency has mapped out to roll out the vaccine.” He stressed the need for government to create more awareness about the vaccines as well as put the correct information in the public space as well as educate Nigerians about the process of vaccination. He said the NPHCDA portal was specifically to be able to track health workers and to be able to schedule how and when they want to be vaccinated.

“Don’t forget that Nigeria has always been among the countries that are running immunisation programmes and that means that we already have a plan.” Reacting to criticisms trailing the use of smartphones to register for the vaccination on the NPHCDA portal, Falabi said with or without cell phones, we have already had a platform in which we do what we need to do manually. “But what is being done now is to leverage on the electronic advantage that we now have; it is not as if the manual is not going to be used.”

