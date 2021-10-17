One year after: Mr Macaroni, Falz to speak at #EndSARS summit

Mr Macaroni , Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz are among the prominent persons that will attend a forthcoming panel session on the #EndSARS movement.

The Nigerian comedian, who broke the news on Friday, said they will be moderating a discussion on October 20 in Lagos.

The event, marking a year after the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, is themed the ‘Soro Soke Summit’.

The summit is expected to start at 11:30 am at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island and will feature a total of four-panel sessions. The event will witness the presence of prominent personalities such as public office holders, activists, and lawyers.

Those to speak at the summit are Femi Falana, a rights activist; Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP); and Shina Peller, a member of the house of representatives, among others.

Mr Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu, and Falz were known for their vocalness at the peak of the protest back in 2020. DJ Switch, a disc jockey who filmed the shooting, had been billed to speak at a similar conference in the United States.

“Police kill innocent young Nigerians, government officials steal like armed robbers, Naira is headed to 600 [against the dollar].

This month of October is for the youths and not for the lies Buhari tells the world,” she said.

