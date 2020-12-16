Metro & Crime

One year after, Prof Elusiyan’s killers unknown

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Osun State chapter, yesterday expressed sadness over the failure by government to apprehend and prosecute killers of Prof. Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (OAUTHCH), one year after.

 

Elusiyan, a professor of Paediatrics Endocrinology, was killed last year on his way from the Irruah Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

 

The NMA, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Rasaq Akindele, General Secretary, Dr. Folami ‘Dayo and Publicity Secretary, Dr. O. T. Salami, advised the government to ensure protection of the lives of doctors and all citizens.

 

The statement reads in part: “Sadly, till today, the perpetrators of this cruel killing have not been identified and brought to justice.

 

“NMA Osun thereby calls on government at all levels to ensure safety and security of doctors and all citizens as we painfully remember our teacher, friend and scholar, Prof. Jerome Boluwaji Elutayo Elusiyan.

 

“He was on a national assignment when this unforgettable and sad incident happened. Ever since then, wife, children, family members, students as well as professional colleagues have not been able to fill the vacuum left behind.

 

It was an unfortunate incident that has left lingering pain in the heart of the people.

 

“As the association commemorates the loss of the paediatrics icon, we continue to call on members to be alert and be safety conscious particularly in this Yuletide.”

