One year after SCOAN’s closure, 60% of hotels in Ikotun remain shut down

One year after the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, directed the church to be shut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, hospitality and ancillary services that depended on tourists visiting the church from across the world have suffered huge losses with some on the verge of extinction. According to hospitality operators in Ikotun where the church is located, 60 per cent of the hotels and guest houses as well as related service providers in the area have shut down, sending thousands of workers into the labour market.

Even though the SCOAN has put in place all the necessary health precautions in line with the COVID-19 protocols, Prophet T.B. Joshua has insisted he will only re-open the church when directed by God. Chief Sunny Ozumba, an owner of a hotel and a pilgrims’ hostel in Ikotun said the operators are in dire condition, when asked about the situation: “You must have guessed that we are roasting. I am thinking of relocating. I am thinking of relocating because COVID-19 is not abetting and the government is not telling us anything that is important to us.

‘‘The church is mindful of the current situation plus the social distance guideline and so is cautious of taking decisions. And the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is such that if it opens, some people will start disseminating information that people should come over for the cure of COVID-19 and all that. “Even if the Man of God tells them don’t come, they will still come. I think he is mindful of the people’s wellbeing honestly, but the situation is not to our own economic interest.” Another hotelier while commenting on the situation said: “We survived other crises including the Ebola crisis, but we need God and the government’s help to survive the current situation. There is so much hunger around this area.

Our source of livelihood is temporarily gone. We don’t know what to do. Speaking further on this, Ozumba said: “Well, we have those whose main source of clientele is accommodating pil- grims that visit the SCOAN only or mostly. I don’t know about others, but for us who are involved in accommodating pilgrims to Synagogue, we are having it tough.” On whether the hoteliers are having any form of clientele from local pilgrims, he said: “It is the same situation, except in the case of the local pilgrims, you can say one in a hundred sauntering in, but for international pilgrims, it is totally zero.”

The situation is also the same with fast food restaurant business and other shop owners in Ikotun. “The way it is with us (Hoteliers) that is the way it is with most of them because we are all thriving from the tourist visitors. Most of them have closed shops while some are just hanging on as I am. That is the position of things. ‘‘But there is hope.

Without hope we would have gone totally extinct. I think the church may not open its doors until the virus fizzles out,” Ozumba said. He lamented that despite the difficulty and situation, they have not received any form of palliative or help from either the state or federal government: “During the first phase of the virus, I never knew some people from either the state or federal government have my details. They sent me a letter saying that I was going to have some palliatives. I was hoping and waiting, nothing happened.

‘‘So, I shared my experience with a group I belong to. They told me that I should either wait there until I die of hunger or go and find what to do. These days, the only thing I get on my phone are vaccination messages. So, there has been no palliative of any kind.”

