One year after, we’re still mourning Kashamu – Loyalists

Loyalists of late Ogun State-born politician and business mogul, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday said that they are still mourning, one year after the death of the former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2019 election, died on August 8, 2020, in Lagos, from COVID-19 complications.

He was buried at his Ijebu-Igbo home the following day. Addressing journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, a factional state Chairman of the PDP, Samson Bangbose, flanked by Kashamu’s loyalists, paid glowing tributes to the late senator.

Bamgbose said the PDP in the state and the late politician’s loyalists were poised to sustain his legacy, adding that Kashamu was a philanthropist, grassroots mobiliser and lover of the masses.

He said: “Prince Buruji Kashamu did not die. If he had gone just like that, no one will be here today. The entire executive members are representing Buruji in Ogun State and we will never let him down.

“Buruji worked tirelessly before he let down the guard. By the special grace of God, his legacy will continue forever.”

Like this: Like Loading...