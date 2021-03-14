One-Year anniversary: Uzodinma commissioning my projects, says Okorocha

While Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has outlined activities to mark his one-year anniversary in office, his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has come out to say that some projects commissioned and some listed for commissioning are projects executed by him while in office.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former governor urged Uzodinma to stop re-commissioning already commissioned projects, which he did not build.

Okorocha noted that it was understandable that Uzodinma was shopping for projects to present to Imo people as his achievement in office in the last one year but added that: “Uzodinma must know that Imo people can neither be easily swayed nor misled”.

A statement signed by Onwuemeodo read in part: “We appeal to His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Camp Hope government he heads, to stop claiming and commissioning projects which Senator Rochas Okorocha did when he governed the state, from May 29, 2011 to May 28, 2019.

“The governor and his media handlers should know the difference between constructing roads and rehabilitating roads.”

Onwuemeodo said it was an unfortunate situation for a government in power to be laying claims to projects done by any of its predecessors. It conveys a wrong impression