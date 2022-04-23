One year not too short to defeat APC, PDP, says Johnson

Activities are reaching feverish pitch with many political parties carrying out several moves aimed at throwing up viable candidates to vie for different political offices ahead of the forthcoming general elections; Mr. Ladipo Johnson who is the National Auditor of New Nigeria Party (NNPP) in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO speaks on sundry issues relating to the polity. He also speaks on the resolve of the party to correct numerous errors of the current government. Excerpts…

The incumbent government is almost seven and half years old in the saddle, what is your assessment?

When you talk to people who are members of the ruling party, especially at the National level, a lot of them will tell you in private that things are not as they should be. The country is not moving in the right direction. I wouldn’t say that the APC has brought the change that they promised Nigerians in 2015. The people of Nigeria wanted positive change not what we have now. So, in a nutshell, I don’t think that the majority of Nigerians will tell you that their hopes and aspirations have been met by the current government.

In specific terms, in what area do you think that they have failed as a government?

They have failed in the area of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, which is one major area. You know that area is very critical because it is there that a lot of things relating to statecraft stem from. If you remove security, things won’t happen. Investments would not come as they should. Politically as well, the feeling you get is that we have gone backward compared to the time of (former President Goodluck) Jonathan when he held elections that were judged as free and fair: cast your mind back to the election conducted in Osun and Kano which became very messy. People felt and still feel that we are back to those days when the ruling party will never lose an election. There are many other areas but to me, these are the critical areas where there are serious issues. The economy is also bad. As you know, a lot of youths are seen loafing around street corners without anything to do. This is a time bomb waiting to go off anytime. We hope and pray that the next election cycle will correct these ills when a government that is more responsive is put in place.

From the way you have spoken, it seems you haven’t seen anything positive that the current government has done?

The fact that governance has not stopped and the fact that we are still together as a country means that there is the feeling that we are still in existence. I think that there are some successes that are being recorded in the agriculture sector. In the area of infrastructure, I think we are moving somewhere but my question will be ‘at what cost?’ So, I am sure there are things happening but when we say things are not going on well, we take the issue of security and the economy as the major scorecard issues for this government but we won’t say that some things are not working.

We are moving towards the next round of general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, how do you see activities by political parties in the build up to the poll?

It will be difficult to do any form of assessment since it is too early in the day to do that. I think by the end of May, things will begin to take shape, by then candidates would have emerged in all the parties. Though, the two major political parties do have their internal difficulties which are to be expected considering the fact that most people tend not to believe that the country or the politicians are together for the sole purpose of winning elections. So, these parties have shown that the congresses and the conventions are becoming not too easy to conduct and we hope to see how the major political parties would survive the hurdle.

What’s your view on agitations in some quarters that political offices should be zoned from one area to the other?

I have never been a proponent of zoning because it causes us to lose capable hands that can run the country. It usually makes round pegs to be put in square holes. I believe that the stage at which the country finds itself, what we should be looking at now is a pair of competent hand with the capacity to move this country forward. Not just capacity but also the political will to move the country forward. We need leaders that will move the country towards the direction that will be visible for us to see. We need someone who is capable and who has the political will to push things and move the country in the right direction.

You are one of the founders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), do you think your party is capable of upstaging the two established political parties in 2023?

The mistake that people make is to assume that NNPP is a new political party. We also tend to look at the life of an organisation as if it was born in a day. Why should a party like the NNPP, which is not a new political party but which has existed for over 20 years be seen as incapable of causing upset? What we have now is that many people are moving in there and are trying to build it for the future. We are not looking at next year but the future. NNPP is a party that has had people coming together into it for over time. You will recall that there was a national movement that was birthed by some group of people from the ACN, CPC, PDP and other non-partisan Nigerians who were not happy with the situation of things at that material time. Many people in 2014 came out to tell us that it wasn’t possible for an incumbent government to be defeated in an election yet it happened. All I can say is that there is no long time politically speaking for us as Nigerians to be ready for political surprise.

What is the reason for the movement of people into the NNPP?

Is it that they have not seen the right accommodation in the two leading parties? Let me start by saying that every politician is driven by some form of ambition, which is legitimate. God forbids that an individual will not be ambitious; you must as an individual aspire to something. Most of all, you have the love of your country and constituents in a manner that makes you aspire to create a better society. In the light of that, if you find yourself in a place where you feel that the wheels of democracy are not moving properly and fairly or they feel that even when those wheel are not moving to the expectations of the people who think that the parties and its government is not delivering the goods to the people then you have the right to go elsewhere with like minds who share the same view with you to explore other platforms to serve the people. The ambition of those in the NNPP is to come together to push the country in the right direction within the shortest possible time.

