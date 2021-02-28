One year of COVID-19: Nigeria’s response incoherent –Tomori

We should be exporter of vaccines, not lining up to buy from other countries –GMD President

The Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori has described Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 outbreak in the last one year as incoherent. While giving his assessment of how the country fared throughout its one year experience of COVID-19,

Tomori, who is a foremost virologist, said the nation’s approach to coronavirus was different from the way the country handled the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

While there was focus, coherence and a concerted national response to control Ebola, Tomori lamented that the same could not be said about COVID-19, adding: “Our effort has remained incoherent; the government has failed to fully engage the people in working together as a team to respond and confront the epidemic.”

According to Tomori, who was the first Vice Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University, the federal and state governments are having their different says, and the people are having their different ways, in parallel and in many different directions. He said: “Up till today, a state of the federation claims the state is free of COVID-19 cases.”

However, the virologist noted: “We have largely failed to comply with the basic preventive measures; our laboratory testing has been inconsistent, varying from state to state; there has never been a national consensus and agreement on our response to COVID-19.” On his part, the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Babalola said the pandemic has stressed out the health system but certainly not to a breaking point.

“The health system has coped reasonably well with the crisis,” he noted. However, Babalola pointed out some lapses that have shown up in the area of shortage of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) capacity and lack of basic items such as oxygen tanks and plants. “We also need to improve our diagnostic capabilities and expertise in genomics as well as vaccine production.

“We used to produce vaccines in Nigeria, but we allowed that capability to go moribund, and while we should be a net exporter of vaccines, we are lining up behind others to buy from other countries!”

According to the GMD President, Nigerian scientists have not received encouragement from the government. “No single research grant for COVID-19 has been given out.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has failed woefully in this regard and the leadership of Prof. Musa Borodo has been less than impressive.

The COVID-19 research money given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari has been squandered on furniture contracts rather than on meaningful research.” Babalola said while TETFund has nothing to show; no piece of research to turn to!, the brilliant randomised controlled trial of ivermectin carried out at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) was self-funded.

“This does not show a country that is serious about emergency situation research,” he said. He said although, the scientists were willing to work but have received zero encouragement so far, but expressed hope this changes soon.

“We are willing to spend N400 billion to buy vaccines from other nations but not willing to spend N40 million on research by our own scientists. “The vaccines we are scrambling to buy were the product of research by other countries!” Speaking in a similar vein, the National Vice Chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Dr. Chimela Ogbonna applauded the government for establishing at least one molecular laboratory for every state for COVID-19 screening/testing. He said: “The country had about three of such laboratories before the outbreak but now we have over 80.” According to Ogbonna, the pandemic had helped in corroborating the hitherto unattended to demands of the health workforce. “It has also exposed the effect of the inadequate funding of our health sector by the government, which is less than five per cent instead of the 15 per cent yearly budgetary provision for health as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the African Union (AU).” The National Vice President of JOHESU said the scientists brought their skills and knowledge to bear during this period. “We all did very well not minding the seemingly discouraging attitude of the government in providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other incentives to boost the morale of the health team.” He noted that although, the government promised to pay 50 per cent of the consolidated basic salary of health workers as COVID- 19 hazard allowance, as a form of morale booster, six months at the first instance and to continue if the pandemic persists, the government only paid three months (April, May, June in 2020) of this incentive to health workers and in some instances paid 10 percent of it to health workers. “Up till now, the government has not rectified this anomaly,” he added.

Ogbonna lamented that the government has even stopped the payment of the COVID-19 hazard allowance and even the life insurance policy it promised health workers. On the way forward, Prof. Tomori urged Nigerians to see COVID-19 as a national emergency that has adversely affected every aspect of life, (social, economic and well-being) and health security.

“We must take the COVID- 19 challenges and our failures as opportunities to re-evaluate and re-fashion healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and improve on our preparedness and response for existing and recurring plagues as well as prevent and effectively control other emerging outbreaks. “New epidemics of unknown disease will emerge in the future, and Nigeria must be prepared to do better than she has done with COVID 19.”

Similarly, Dr. Ogbonna called on the government to wake up to its responsibilities.

“The lesson we are learning presently is to build and have a formidable health system with good infrastructure, modern equipment and fair welfare package to retain our highly trained health care personnel that are leaving the shore of the country daily for greener pastures abroad.”

