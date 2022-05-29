One year to go: Mixed grill as Buhari’s tenure winds down

Today, May 29th, President Muhammadu Buhari has done seven out of his eight-year double tenure as the President of Nigeria. It is therefore not out of place for one to hazard an analysis of his performance with a view to ascertaining the impact of his administration on the people and attempt to identify his achievements and failures.

Buhari rode to power in 2015 on the crest of puritanical disposition and his avowal against corruption at all levels of governance. The President, having contested for the position of the President thrice and lost, defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, on the platform of the then new political party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Generally perceived as a no-nonsense and tough retired military General, Nigerians invested their trust in him, anticipating that he would, at least, be able to return security of lives and properties as well as orderliness to the beleaguered citizens, considering his antecedents.

As at 2015, the country under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was drifting and heading toward the precipice with Nigerians, especially those in the North-East, groaning under the siege of Boko Haram terrorists. The dreaded terrorists had begun to expand their operations southward with bomb attacks in Abuja, the seat of power was a regular occurrence.

Buhari’s eventual emergence as President gave the hope that the country may after all, be safe again. Seven years after, the Buhari’s government has been able to eclipse the influence of the terrorists in the North-East with reports indicating that they are surrendering in droves. This was achievable with the adoption of carrot and stick approach by the government.

The relative success recorded against the terrorists in the North-East has, however, been blighted by the banditry and kidnapping making waves in some other parts of the country, particularly in the North-West and North-Central region. School children can no longer go to school in the North-West and North-Central for fear of being kidnapped for ransom.

The South-East, hitherto known for peace and industry, is gradually becoming an ungoverned space with ‘unknown gunmen’ terrorizing the region without restraints.

The South-West is equally not spared from the scourge of ritual killers and other criminal activities. Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritual killers have become brazen with reports of killing of innocent citizens on daily basis. Non state actors have become emboldened and are daring to confront security agencies in broad daylight.

Conscious of the blight that the continuous insecurity situation may have on his legacy, Buhari has directed massive recruitments into the nation’s security forces beginning with 40,000 personnel into the Police Force.

He has also procured state-of-the- art equipment for the nation’s Air force just as he ordered the commencement of community policing for local intelligence gathering. The timely deployment of state’s power of coercion with the use of all military equipment acquired by the government to combat terrorism and other criminal activities across the country will no doubt restore normalcy.

The President should also consider political solutions to some challenges facing the country, especially to the agitations from the South-East threatening to tear the county apart.

Aside insecurity, the President should also address the issue of governance by ensuring inclusion. Perhaps, one of the greatest criticisms against Buhari has been the perceived lopsidedness in his appointments. He can still use this last one year to make amends by making efforts to ensure a semblance of balance.

Aside this, Buhari must resolve issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). People, whose children have been locked out of school five times in this dispensation, have been stringently calling on the government for resolution. The President would be doing himself a great favour by coming to terms with reality of resolving the matter as soon as possible to avoid backlash for his party ahead of 2023.

The Buhari’s administration has also been fighting a rough and tough battle to stabilize the nation’s economy. Because of the nation’s long term dependence on crude oil as major revenue source and the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic, the nation slumped twice into recess. Consequently, the economy suffered great bruises, and became fragile, making more Nigerians to slide into extreme poverty. The instability of the economy therefore triggered unrestrained inflation to 2-digits, leading to an unprecedented rise in unemployment rate, which made life unbearable for the people.

The continuous rise in the nation’s population in the face of dwindling resources has not helped matters either. In fact, many people are finding life unbearable, brutish and short. But the government in the last seven years has been working to address the issues even though the effects of its efforts may not have made strong impacts on the economy. For instance, the Buhari’s administration has made serious attempts to depart from the nation’s monolithic economy by embracing diversification.

To address the issue of unemployment, the government initiated and implemented some policies which prioritized agriculture. Sensing that agriculture remains the greatest employer of labour, the government enacted policies aimed at encouraging young men and women to embrace it. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for instance, through its Anchor Borrowers Program has given in excess of N800 billion as loans to small scale farmers, took over 4 million able bodies men out of the unemployment market.

The government also, through the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) program, increased fertilizer blending plants from two inherited in 2015 to 72 as at now. The President went further by placing a ban on importation of food items and other ancillary products to encourage patronage of locally produced commodities. This initiative, of course, helped in ameliorating the unemployment challenge in the country.

Aside initiating and implementing National Social Investment programs (NSIP) with the focus on poverty reduction, the government also started the N2.3 trillion National Economic Sustainability Program (NSIP) to address the disequilibrium caused by the reverberating negative consequences of COVID.

The NSIP, under the supervision of the Vice President, was to address 10 core issues including extensive agricultural program, mass housing, installation of solar home systems, strengthening of social safety nets, survival funds and promotion of domestic gas utilization amongst others. Buhari’s third focus, as encapsulated in his campaign promises in 2015, was to fight corruption.

Although not so many persons are impressed with his performance in this area so far because there are allegations that corruption is inherent in his government as some of his officials are allegedly thriving in the crime undetected. But the President has taken some steps by collaborating with the National Assembly to strengthen anti-corruption laws, aimed at curbing the menace.

For instance, Buhari signed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill as well as the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill into law to deter prospective looters from tampering with the nation’s commonwealth. Over 600 persons have so far been convicted for corruption as several others are currently undergoing litigation and over N500 billion loot recovered under the Buhari’s government.

Two prominent former governors were convicted and jailed for being culpable for corruption charges. Some kleptomaniac civil servants are currently having a date with judges for the financial malfeasance.

While critics argue that the President is not doing enough in his fight against corruption, he perhaps dropped the ball when he recently granted pardon to some persons in incarceration under questionable circumstances.

His critics also believe that the President’s crusade against corruption has been targeted mostly against his political enemies, especially those in opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They are quick to point out that those facing charges of corruption in the opposition are being left off the hook immediately they decamp into the ruling party. Nevertheless, the Buhari’s administration has made some indelible marks in delivery of infrastructure projects.

The President has been able to walk his talk by ensuring the completion of some of the capital projects he inherited from his predecessors and initiating and implementing others, now either completed or under construction. Worthy of mention among the life impacting by inherited projects already completed by Buhari’s administration are the Abuja-Kaduna and the Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri, Lagos- Ibadan rail lines.

The Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri rail line was completed after 33 years. Those nearing completion are the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway. Buhari also executed outstanding projects initiated by his administration in aviation and built ports across the country.

