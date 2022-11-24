OneHealth launches app for Africans living with non-communicable diseases

With the aim of helping Africans living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like arthritis, high cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell anemia, heart diseases and so on, to live better lives, Nigeria’s digital- first pharmacy and healthcare platform, OneHealth, has launched a new and innovative app, OneWellness. The app enables real-time notifications to help users and their caregivers manage their medications, treatment and recovery in a timely manner. Speaking at the launch, the CEO & Founder, OneHealth, Adeola Alli, stated that the firm provided a holistic approach to healthcare management via vetted methodology tagged – Access, Adherence and Accountability (3As).

According to her, OneWellness has impressive features for its users including medication, vitals and refill reminders, automated medicine and lab test deliveries, compulsory weekly check ins & follow-ups, 24/7 medication sourcing, test consultations with qualified Doctors, dedicated care partners and many more. She said the new app would help over 250,000 people access affordable medicines and healthcare by the year 2024. She stated: “With the app, users are assigned a dedicated care partner available via chats, call or video and they can track vitals, consult doctors and specialists as well as report medication-related problems.

“Since 2020 when the idea of OneWellness was founded,the product has impacted over 1000 lives, onboarded over 200 Doctors and Specialists, partnered with over 846 Pharmacies and saved over N5 million in healthcare costs.” She added: “Medicine nonadherence as one of the biggest inhibitors for people living with NCDs is one of the major motivators for OneWellness. Our approach to non-communicable diseases is to help identify, resolve and prevent medicine-related problems, optimize medication therapy, reduce adverse events and improve clinical outcomes.” Based on world health statistics, non-communicable diseases threaten the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes reducing all probability of death from NCDs as it was noted that 74 per cent of all global deaths are as a result of the NCDs while 77 per cent of the deaths come from low and middle-income countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that adherence with long-term therapy for chronic illnesses averages 50 per cent in developed countries and even lower in developing countries. Furthermore, it has been estimated that 20 per cent of new prescriptions are never filled, and even among those filled, approximately 50 per cent are taken incorrectly (errors regarding dosage and timing or frequency administration). “Effective treatments are therefore failing to realise their potentials in reducing the burden of NCDs owing to poor patient adherence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...