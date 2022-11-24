Business

OneHealth launches app for Africans living with non-communicable diseases

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

With the aim of helping Africans living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like arthritis, high cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell anemia, heart diseases and so on, to live better lives, Nigeria’s digital- first pharmacy and healthcare platform, OneHealth, has launched a new and innovative app, OneWellness. The app enables real-time notifications to help users and their caregivers manage their medications, treatment and recovery in a timely manner. Speaking at the launch, the CEO & Founder, OneHealth, Adeola Alli, stated that the firm provided a holistic approach to healthcare management via vetted methodology tagged – Access, Adherence and Accountability (3As).

According to her, OneWellness has impressive features for its users including medication, vitals and refill reminders, automated medicine and lab test deliveries, compulsory weekly check ins & follow-ups, 24/7 medication sourcing, test consultations with qualified Doctors, dedicated care partners and many more. She said the new app would help over 250,000 people access affordable medicines and healthcare by the year 2024. She stated: “With the app, users are assigned a dedicated care partner available via chats, call or video and they can track vitals, consult doctors and specialists as well as report medication-related problems.

“Since 2020 when the idea of OneWellness was founded,the product has impacted over 1000 lives, onboarded over 200 Doctors and Specialists, partnered with over 846 Pharmacies and saved over N5 million in healthcare costs.” She added: “Medicine nonadherence as one of the biggest inhibitors for people living with NCDs is one of the major motivators for OneWellness. Our approach to non-communicable diseases is to help identify, resolve and prevent medicine-related problems, optimize medication therapy, reduce adverse events and improve clinical outcomes.” Based on world health statistics, non-communicable diseases threaten the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes reducing all probability of death from NCDs as it was noted that 74 per cent of all global deaths are as a result of the NCDs while 77 per cent of the deaths come from low and middle-income countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that adherence with long-term therapy for chronic illnesses averages 50 per cent in developed countries and even lower in developing countries. Furthermore, it has been estimated that 20 per cent of new prescriptions are never filled, and even among those filled, approximately 50 per cent are taken incorrectly (errors regarding dosage and timing or frequency administration). “Effective treatments are therefore failing to realise their potentials in reducing the burden of NCDs owing to poor patient adherence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG’s borrowing from CBN hits N20trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  The Federal Government’s total borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means Advances, hit N20 trillion (about S47billion) as of March 31 2022, details of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Friday, show. According to the […]
Business

DLM Capital retains position as best finance team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

DLM Capital Group have emerged winner at the Capital Finance International (CFI) 2021 awards as the best structured finance and securitisation team in West Africa. This award has been won consecutively in three years and affirms the group’s strong performance as a leading investment institution and asset manager. CFI awards seek to identify the contributions […]
Business

Return of in-flight catering as burden to airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

In-flight catering that was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 has returned. It brings to the fore the overstretching of airlines’ finances and, at the same time, trying to abide by regulatory directive, WOLE SHADARE writes   Going back memory lane   The first airline meals were served on a Handley-Page flight from London to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica