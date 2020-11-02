Sports

O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game.

 

James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one of the stand-out performers in the encounter, playing a key role as the Bet365 Stadium outfit kept a clean sheet.

 

O’Neill has praised the contribution of the 33-year-old as well as Jordan Thompson and Nick Powell to his side’s victory.

 

“In all honesty, it’s not probably the kind of game that Jordan thrives in but John was excellent a great presence, and Jordan was important beside him,” O’Neill told the media. “I thought Nick Powell was terrific as well.

 

He was that good link between the midfield and Steven Fletcher. “We stood up to a very physical challenge and we’re delighted to get the three points.” The former Nigeria international had 36 touches on the ball, made two tackles and won five aerial contests in the match.

